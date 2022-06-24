DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2022

PM Shehbaz announces 10pc 'super tax' on large-scale industries

Dawn.com Published June 24, 2022 - Updated June 24, 2022 01:27pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that the government will be imposing a 10 per cent "super tax" on large-scale industries in a bid to shore up revenues for supporting the country's poor amid rising inflation.

Industries to be taxed

  • cement
  • steel
  • sugar
  • oil and gas
  • fertilisers
  • LNG terminals
  • textile
  • banking
  • automobile
  • cigarettes
  • beverages
  • chemicals

High net worth individuals will also be subject to a "poverty alleviation tax".

Those whose annual income exceeds Rs150 million will be subject to 1pc tax; for Rs200 million, 2pc; Rs250 million, 3pc; and Rs300 million will be taxed 4pc of their income.

His speech triggered a nosedive at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, as its benchmark KSE-100 index saw a sharp 2,053-point drop before trading was halted. As of 12:00pm, it stood at 40,663.62, down 4.81 per cent.

In the address today, the premier took the nation into confidence over what he described as "tough" budget decisions. He said that the coalition government made "courageous" decisions to protect the country from "serious dangers".

He recalled that the government had two options when it first came to power: call fresh elections or take tough decisions and tackle the sinking economy. "It would have been very easy to leave the public in crisis and become silent spectators like others."

And despite the challenges, the prime minister pointed out, the government chose the latter.

He said history had witnessed that in difficult times, it was the poor who always made sacrifices. "Today, it is time for the affluent citizens to do their part. It is their turn to show selflessness. And I am confident that they will contribute fully to play their part."

He said the institutions whose job was to collect taxes should take from the rich and give to the poor. He, however, lamented that the "big ones" evade paying taxes.

The prime minister said it was the collective responsibility of the state — including the PM — that tax money went to the national treasury. "We have been unsuccessful in this so far," he added.

PM Shehbaz said: "It is never too late. Right after the budget [is passed], teams have been formed to go all out to collect taxes. Assistance will be sought from all constitutional institutions and we will employ modern technology and digital tools [for the purpose].

'The rich will have to do their part'

PM Shehbaz said the steps taken in the budget were designed to ease the burden on the poor. "As for the classes who are blessed, today, this nation is demanding of them to also work hard, to come forward and to make Pakistan prosperous and progressive," he added.

The premier called on the wealthy to "distribute" some of their wealth and "relive the memory of Ansar-i-Madina". "This is your responsibility, and the nation demands it of you," he said.

He said it was his belief that the steps that were taken now would not only add to Pakistan's treasury but would also bring ease to the poor and make Pakistan economically self-reliant.

Another appeal for 'grand national dialogue'

The prime minister said by taking from those "who Allah has blessed", education, health, roads, IT development could be buttressed. "To further nurture the nation, resources are needed," PM Shehbaz added.

He added that if the amount was not collected for the country's needs, "we will have to take loans".

Referring to his predecessor Imran Khan's "shackles of slavery" remarks, PM Shehbaz said economic stability and economic freedom were the only true ways the "shackles of slavery would be broken".

"This is what we call self-reliance, without which no nation can have independence," he added. He lamented that the country was a nuclear power but economically "we are still infirm and weak".

PM Shehbaz made another appeal for a "grand national dialogue" and his charter of economy. He said if the country did not bicker among themselves and "fight to end poverty, to end a life of debt, to stabilise Pakistan's economy, the country wouldn't be in the position it is in.

"But it is never too late. Today we have to demolish the walls of poverty, unemployment and hatred. We have to give birth to flowers of love and end thorns. This is only possible through a grand national dialogue and charter of economy.

"When the nation is united and will stick to its mission, whatever govt comes and goes, Pakistan's conditions will change soon."

Anis Motiwala
Jun 24, 2022 12:45pm
Cement fertilizers etc. Will the units of FF and AWT also be taxed or not?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 24, 2022 12:46pm
Is this, ten per cent, Asif Zardari's share?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 24, 2022 12:47pm
That is a good strategy. Rich can bear 10 percent tax easily.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jun 24, 2022 12:48pm
Good job SS. First time someone is trying to milk these super rich fat cows. It’s time the rich come forward and contribute to their share or get ready to lose all.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Jun 24, 2022 12:50pm
finally a pro poor step, unlike Niazi who only gave incentives and breaks to ultra rich industrialists
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Jun 24, 2022 12:51pm
Very bad decision - a severe blow to dwindling economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Jun 24, 2022 12:52pm
What about agriculture? People misusing this sector and not paying anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Jun 24, 2022 12:53pm
These industries will just increase prices, eventually putting load on general public. Their net incomes wont decrease. The govt. should also stop them from increasing prices.
Reply Recommend 0
International
Jun 24, 2022 12:58pm
This super tax is on poor folks, not on industry as they would recover tax amount from common man by increasing goods prices
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 24, 2022 01:00pm
Pakistan needs a credible, honest and a legitimate government and not these gimmicks from incompetent and corrupt people. The only way to instil confidence is to have fair elections, otherwise they country is heading for a disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 24, 2022 01:01pm
When will the people of Pakistan rise, when the country is finished.
Reply Recommend 0
Imad
Jun 24, 2022 01:01pm
So this will create further inflation (as the tax will start getting reflected in the prices) and joblessness (as corporates cut jobs to maintain profitability). I'm all for taxing the rich though. But industrial tax is always passed on to the poor eventually.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 24, 2022 01:02pm
Neutrals watch whilst the country burns, there will be no country left to defend for neutrals. Why Neutrals now when for last 74 years they have been part of everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Zeeshan
Jun 24, 2022 01:03pm
Last Nail in the coffin
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Jun 24, 2022 01:04pm
These industries will increase price of their products and consumer will be burdened. Housing and agriculture sector will suffer.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmed
Jun 24, 2022 01:07pm
Nation is also interested that Sharif & Zardari family also bring back their assets to Pakistan. Else it is nothing more than a stunt!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Jun 24, 2022 01:07pm
So the public has to pay it indirectly, you are trying to grab your nose straight or around the head, poor awam will have to fork it out.rich PM poor awam.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Mobeen
Jun 24, 2022 01:07pm
Please lead by example All the ruling elite and high ranking officers and govt functionaries should come forward and deposit in the National bank
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jun 24, 2022 01:12pm
Excellent .Tax the rixh.They will cry but for once dont remove it.And use that tax to start more factories through easy lending to mid size businesses.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 24, 2022 01:13pm
How about the looted wealth by you and your son and brother be bought into Pakistan banks
Reply Recommend 0

