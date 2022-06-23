DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz says IMF doesn't trust Pakistan due to PTI govt reneging on agreement

Dawn.com Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 05:41pm
PM Shehbaz addressing a meeting of PML-N senators. — DawnNewsTV
PM Shehbaz addressing a meeting of PML-N senators. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not trust Pakistan because the previous government had gone back on its agreement with the institution.

Addressing a meeting of his party's senators in Islamabad, the prime minister said the PTI-led government should not have agreed to the terms of the Fund if it had issues with it, adding that once an agreement was signed, it should have been enforced.

"The IMF was adamant on us fulfilling all the conditions of the agreement [...] it was a difficult stage and I want to say that more difficulties are to come."

The premier said the terms of the agreement with the IMF had been decided, expressing the hope that matters would be settled within the next few days. However, he warned that the situation would not improve overnight once a deal was signed.

"Will prosperity come overnight after an agreement is signed? Not at all [...] we have to strengthen our financial position."

He said that taking the nation towards prosperity was the responsibility of the government, the cabinet and state institutions.

"We will have to rise above personal interests and work hard to take decisions which will make us prosper."

He said that the government had provided a relief package wherein the common man would get Rs2,000 per month. "More measures will be taken to provide relief."

Talking about the budget for the new fiscal year, PM Shehbaz said that "genuine taxes" were being imposed on the net income of wealthy citizens.

The premier said he would address the nation in the next few days to take them onboard regarding the steps taken by the government to improve the economic situation.

Reiterating his message of working together for the betterment of the country, the prime minister said nations were made through hard work, and blood, sweat and tears.

"This is the approach which we have to adopt and I am ready, along with our allied parties and institutions, to work together and this make this nation prosper."

Chinese loan

The premier also talked about the $2.3 billion loan from China, thanking the neighbouring country for extending their help during these trying times.

He attributed the country's economic woes to the habit of asking for loans. He said that "crying over the past" would not fix existing issues. Our fate will change if we mend our ways and bring improvement, he said, adding that the country had been blessed with natural wealth and resources.

"How long will China help us? Saudi Arabia must be wondering when their brothers will learn to stand on their own two feet," PM Shehbaz remarked.

PM Shehbaz also said that it caused the PML-N led coalition government great pain to hike petrol prices prices but said that its priorities were first the state, then politics.

Daddu Charger
Jun 23, 2022 04:29pm
I wouldn't trust a thief with my money either
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Jun 23, 2022 04:31pm
even Pakistanis don't trust the imported govt. The only ones who do are the neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jun 23, 2022 04:31pm
This is the 22nd or 23rd time the Pakistan government has gone to the IMF. This time the government is being run by crooks with cases against them and a PMLN leader who has run off to London. I wonder where the trust deficit lies?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 23, 2022 04:35pm
Does that come as surprise to anyone? We have so many criminals in the government what did you expect
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Jun 23, 2022 04:37pm
Thank you neutrals, PDM and LHC.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Jun 23, 2022 04:38pm
IMF is not independent. It's one of the many proxy funding-arms of the US. It wouldn't exist if the US stopped pumping money into it. It's Biden who doesn't want anything to do with General Qamar Bajwa. And he isn't too bothered about his revived puppets Nawaz/Zardari, either.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujtaba
Jun 23, 2022 04:38pm
@ehsan maher, but i do trust neutrals though!!! As they say "Dair aye Durust aye"
Reply Recommend 0
Khandk
Jun 23, 2022 04:39pm
IMF only trust Showbaz Sharif not Pakistan!!!!.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujtaba
Jun 23, 2022 04:40pm
@ehsan maher, But i do trust Neutrals though! Dair Aye Durust Aye.....
Reply Recommend 0
Mujtaba
Jun 23, 2022 04:40pm
i trust Neutrals though..
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem N
Jun 23, 2022 04:42pm
No one internationally trusts imran khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Jaffar
Jun 23, 2022 04:51pm
Hahaha-nothing that we didnt know
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 23, 2022 04:51pm
Please bring all your money from abroad into Pakistan. I am sure with asset of PPP and PMLN, the country will not need loan from IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jun 23, 2022 04:54pm
@ehsan maher, Do you prefer selected government. You guys are still stuck with the World Cup cricket win. Look how is he behaving now .
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jun 23, 2022 04:54pm
He still continues to lie. What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Jun 23, 2022 04:54pm
OK then resign and dissolve the parliament immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jun 23, 2022 04:55pm
Someone needed to shake this nation. Truth hurts . Ignorance is bliss .
Reply Recommend 0
Sean
Jun 23, 2022 04:56pm
IMF doesn’t trust because 60% of the cabinet is on bail. A government of crooks and thugs who is now getting ready to ‘manage’ elections to claim their legitimacy.
Reply Recommend 0
saleem
Jun 23, 2022 04:58pm
"PM Shehbaz says IMF does not trust Pakistan's govt"......I wonder why!!!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 23, 2022 04:59pm
It's you who is not trustworthy. The whole world knows your deeds!
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 23, 2022 05:01pm
Dear Shahbaz SB IMF knows about your and Hamza cases on money laundering thy think you will do the same with IMF funds
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Jun 23, 2022 05:02pm
Obviously, who would trust Sharifs
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 23, 2022 05:03pm
Sir jee Nobody trust the government of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 23, 2022 05:52pm
@Naeem N, is IK and PTI in power now ?
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Jun 23, 2022 05:53pm
Then resign immediately. You have actually admitted your incompetence in an area (Begging) where you're once considered as 'peerless'.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jun 23, 2022 05:55pm
Its called bargaining for your rights, sir. They just want the money and still have no plan on how to use it.
Reply Recommend 0

