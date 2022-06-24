Country no longer moving towards default, on path of progress: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressed a National Assembly (NA) session convened to wind up the budget debate on Friday and said the country was no longer on the way to default as it was on the path to progress.

During his address, the minister accused the PTI government of bringing the country to the verge of default and said "we have saved the country from defaulting".

"I want to give this good news to the nation today that the country [...] it is no longer on the way to default but on the path to progress," he said.

'Farmer-friendly budget'

Miftah had presented the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 9.5 trillion on June 10.

As debate on the budget commenced in the NA today, Ismail said most of the recommendations made by lawmakers in the Senate and NA during preceding sittings had been incorporated into the budget.

He announced that the sales tax on cotton cakes (khal) had been removed and termed the budget "farmer-friendly".

"I don't think a more farmer-friendly budget has been presented in the past 10 to 20 years," he said, adding that this reflected the values of the incumbent coalition government.

The minister said as a result of this "farmer-friendly" budget the country would become self-reliant in the production of edible oil, wheat and other commodities. "These will be long-term benefits," he added.

Ismail said funds for farmers in the budget were not to be considered as subsidies but an investment. "We believe that if we will invest in farmers, they will give us the best returns."

'A bad fiscal year'

The minister said he believed that the current fiscal year would be considered a bad one in Pakistan's history as "we moved away from many of the targets and registered a significant budget deficit".

He said the "federal government has posted a deficit of 8.95per cent of the old GDP (gross domestic product)", adding that this showed the wide gap between the country's expenditure and resources. "And then we have to take funds from others," Ismail said, adding that it was for this very reason that he had to go on multiple foreign trips right after becoming the finance minister in April.

"And then when we talk about freedom, independence and self-reliance, what kind of independence is this that we take loans worth RS20,000 billion in three to four years?"

Blaming former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan for taking such big loans within the short span of his tenure, Ismail said doing so, "we don't move towards independence but slavery".

And then, Ismail said while referring to Imran, "you should not lecture people that we are moving towards [true] independence".

He also criticised the Imran-led PTI government over fuel and energy subsidies that it had introduced in February.

The subsidies, he said, were worth Rs120bn and thanked the PML-N partners in the coalition set up for accepting that the government could not bear this expense at a difficult time like this.

"It was a tough decision to end the subsidies," he said and again thanked the coalition partners for supporting the decision. "They all believed that it would affect the political capital but all of them agreed that Pakistan was the first priority."

'Resumption of IMF programme necessary to save country from default'

Ismail estimated that the current account deficit in the ongoing fiscal year would have reached around $17bn, adding this the meagre reserves of approximately $10 million could not sustain this deficit.

And this was why it was necessary that the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) loan programme of $6bn be resumed so that the country could be saved from default, Ismail explained.

Sharing details of the government's talks with the IMF in recent days, he said the money lender had given feedback that Pakistan had "made important progress in the fiscal 23 numbers".

