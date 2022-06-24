DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2022

Country no longer moving towards default, on path of progress: Miftah Ismail

Dawn.com Published June 24, 2022 - Updated June 24, 2022 01:24pm
Miftah Ismail speaking during the budget session on Friday.—DawnNewsTV
Miftah Ismail speaking during the budget session on Friday.—DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressed a National Assembly (NA) session convened to wind up the budget debate on Friday and said the country was no longer on the way to default as it was on the path to progress.

During his address, the minister accused the PTI government of bringing the country to the verge of default and said "we have saved the country from defaulting".

"I want to give this good news to the nation today that the country [...] it is no longer on the way to default but on the path to progress," he said.

'Farmer-friendly budget'

Miftah had presented the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 9.5 trillion on June 10.

As debate on the budget commenced in the NA today, Ismail said most of the recommendations made by lawmakers in the Senate and NA during preceding sittings had been incorporated into the budget.

He announced that the sales tax on cotton cakes (khal) had been removed and termed the budget "farmer-friendly".

"I don't think a more farmer-friendly budget has been presented in the past 10 to 20 years," he said, adding that this reflected the values of the incumbent coalition government.

The minister said as a result of this "farmer-friendly" budget the country would become self-reliant in the production of edible oil, wheat and other commodities. "These will be long-term benefits," he added.

Ismail said funds for farmers in the budget were not to be considered as subsidies but an investment. "We believe that if we will invest in farmers, they will give us the best returns."

'A bad fiscal year'

The minister said he believed that the current fiscal year would be considered a bad one in Pakistan's history as "we moved away from many of the targets and registered a significant budget deficit".

He said the "federal government has posted a deficit of 8.95per cent of the old GDP (gross domestic product)", adding that this showed the wide gap between the country's expenditure and resources. "And then we have to take funds from others," Ismail said, adding that it was for this very reason that he had to go on multiple foreign trips right after becoming the finance minister in April.

"And then when we talk about freedom, independence and self-reliance, what kind of independence is this that we take loans worth RS20,000 billion in three to four years?"

Blaming former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan for taking such big loans within the short span of his tenure, Ismail said doing so, "we don't move towards independence but slavery".

And then, Ismail said while referring to Imran, "you should not lecture people that we are moving towards [true] independence".

He also criticised the Imran-led PTI government over fuel and energy subsidies that it had introduced in February.

The subsidies, he said, were worth Rs120bn and thanked the PML-N partners in the coalition set up for accepting that the government could not bear this expense at a difficult time like this.

"It was a tough decision to end the subsidies," he said and again thanked the coalition partners for supporting the decision. "They all believed that it would affect the political capital but all of them agreed that Pakistan was the first priority."

'Resumption of IMF programme necessary to save country from default'

Ismail estimated that the current account deficit in the ongoing fiscal year would have reached around $17bn, adding this the meagre reserves of approximately $10 million could not sustain this deficit.

And this was why it was necessary that the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) loan programme of $6bn be resumed so that the country could be saved from default, Ismail explained.

Sharing details of the government's talks with the IMF in recent days, he said the money lender had given feedback that Pakistan had "made important progress in the fiscal 23 numbers".

More to follow

Budget2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 24, 2022 12:46pm
At least one year is required to normalize the mess created by Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jun 24, 2022 12:46pm
… on the path of progress.. yes, after announcing supertax on industries and with Stock Exchange crashing as a result of… ALL these Noon League politicians are forever liars!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 24, 2022 12:49pm
Dear Miftah, it already crossed that landmark under your corrupt regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Khawar Abbas
Jun 24, 2022 12:50pm
This FM is a proven lair. The country was not moving toward default when you took over
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 24, 2022 12:52pm
Liar, liar, house on fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Bostonian
Jun 24, 2022 01:02pm
I don’t believe a word you say Mr.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 24, 2022 01:08pm
He says as the PSX crashes again
Reply Recommend 0
Little sparrow
Jun 24, 2022 01:11pm
Enjoy the fruits of life and support pml-n
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Murtaza
Jun 24, 2022 01:13pm
Destroyed the only positive sector in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s imprimatur
Updated 24 Jun, 2022

Parliament’s imprimatur

Implications of ‘mainstreaming’ militants are far-reaching and must be discussed threadbare by the people’s representatives.
Monsoon preparedness
24 Jun, 2022

Monsoon preparedness

THE deaths of four people, among them three children, and the usual post-rain chaos in Karachi on Wednesday, yet...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2022

Balochistan budget

A BUDGET is all about the political choices a government makes. The eight-month-old Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo...
Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...