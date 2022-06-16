DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2022

Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s ‘austeri-tea’ plea causes storm in a teacup

Dawn Report Published June 16, 2022 - Updated June 16, 2022 08:14am
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal speaks to the media on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal speaks to the media on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: A cabinet minister’s plea to the public to help overcome the foreign exchange glut by consuming less tea has caused ‘a storm in a teacup’.

Pakistan, which has been the world’s leading importer of tea for several years, saw tea imports rise to $423.466 million in July-February (2021-22). In the same period of the previous fiscal, the figure was $379.314 million, APP news agency quoted the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) as reporting earlier this year.

According to AFP, the latest government figures show Pakistan pays over $515 million a year to bring in the commodity, mostly from Kenya. However, the country is suffering a long-brewing economic crisis with dwindling foreign reserves used to pay the crippling debt.

“I would also appeal to the nation to cut down one or two cups of tea because the tea we import is also imported on credit,” federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday.

But this message did not go down well with most Pakistanis, who drink tea in many forms — black, green, hot, cold, sweet, salted and spiced.

“Why should we reduce the use of tea... we drink at our own expense, we don’t drink with government money,” said Jan Mohammad, 45, a truck driver who says he drinks between 15 to 20 cups a day.

“The government has increased its expenditure. They travel in big cars with protocol but we only enjoy tea,” said Muhammad.

At a tea stall in Islamabad’s Aabpara market, baker Mohammad Ibrahim said he drank 12 cups every day.

“I take three, four cups in the morning, then three in the afternoon and three, four late night,” he said.

“This is my addiction.” At the same restaurant, Tanveer Iqbal agreed that people should cut down -- even as he and his four children sipped piping hot cups of the drink.

The university professor noted tea was routinely served at almost every meeting -- especially those held by government officials.

“How will we reduce the use of tea when tea is the main drink in all the official meetings?” he asked.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Yousuf
Jun 16, 2022 10:50am
Very thoughtfuless of an able Minister. How about all the perks and money spent for the lavishness of members of Assembles, Senate and Ministers and their foreign trips.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jun 16, 2022 10:50am
Being anorexic kills appetite, and tea consumption is a measure of worsening poverty as the poor make their children take tea instead of food. Consumption will likely increase rather than decrease and may cross USD 1 billion within 6 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ahmad
Jun 16, 2022 11:01am
Increase rate of tea by imposing taxes after imports. People will reduce drinking it.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 16, 2022 11:09am
Fantastic tea that Pakistanis make seems to disturb Ahsan sahab.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 16, 2022 11:10am
A cup of tea is poor man's leisure time Ahsan sahab. Why not look at other expenditures.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Storm incoming
Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Storm incoming

Will the budget drawn up by the incumbent government be sufficient for the massive challenges looming ahead?
KP and Sindh budgets
16 Jun, 2022

KP and Sindh budgets

BOTH Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced fiscally expansionary budgets for 2022-23 that allocate massive...
Exotic birds
16 Jun, 2022

Exotic birds

JOINT action by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Rangers on Sunday that caught a consignment of at least 26 exotic...
Punjab chaos
Updated 15 Jun, 2022

Punjab chaos

Opposition needs to realise that such unconstitutional actions will return to haunt them.
Reset in ties
15 Jun, 2022

Reset in ties

THE posting of a new American ambassador in Islamabad after a gap of nearly four years presents a fresh opportunity...
Journalist’s disappearance
15 Jun, 2022

Journalist’s disappearance

THAT journalist Nafees Naeem’s abduction was a brief one does not dilute the gravity of the crime committed ...