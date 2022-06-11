DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 11, 2022

Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport

AFP Published June 11, 2022 - Updated June 11, 2022 04:14pm

Syria has confirmed major damage including to runways at Damascus International Airport, which was closed for a second day on Saturday for repairs after Israeli air strikes.

The transport ministry said in a statement that runways were out of service.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Lebanon's Shia militant group Hezbollah.

But rarely have such attacks caused major flight disruptions.

“Civil aviation and national companies are working ... to repair the sizeable damage at the airport,” the ministry said, adding a terminal building was also hit.

The official Sana news agency said the Israeli bombardment wounded a civilian.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the missile strike before dawn on Friday hit one of the runways as well as three arms depots near the airport belonging to Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed groups.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources within Syria, said the strikes wounded an undetermined number of people.

Satellite images posted on Twitter by the Israeli firm ISI showed three separate areas of what it said was “extensive damage to both military and civilian runways” caused by the strikes.

According to the Observatory, the damaged runway was the only one still operational after an Israeli strike last year put another one out of service.

Russian condemnation

The 2021 bombardment had targeted weapons shipments and arms depots operated by Iran-backed groups, said the Observatory, a Britain-based monitor.

The airport is in a region south of Damascus where Iran-backed groups, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, regularly operate.

The vicinity of the facility is favourite target for Israel which has launched 15 aerial attacks on Syria this year alone and regularly accuses Iran of using Damascus airport to send weapons shipments to its allies.

Syrian state media had reported that a volley of missiles was fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights at around 4:20am on Friday.

Syria's ally Russia strongly condemned “the provocative Israeli attack against essential civilian infrastructure”.

A spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry called such attacks “an absolutely unacceptable violation of international norms”.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke by phone and also condemned the attack, Sana reported.

Syria “will defend itself by all legitimate means” against Israeli attacks, Mekdad said.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds in Syria, in what the Jewish state's military says is necessary to prevent its arch foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

The conflict in Syria started with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global militants.

The war has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes.

Russia's military intervention in 2015 helped turn the war in favour of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. Moscow maintains military bases in the country.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...
Pakistan Economic Survey
Updated 10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Economic Survey

Times ahead are tough, and parties must show a greater sense of responsibility than is currently on display.
Repressive law
10 Jun, 2022

Repressive law

A PARTICULARLY problematic clause in an overall controversial piece of legislation is to undergo further scrutiny,...
Iran-IAEA spat
10 Jun, 2022

Iran-IAEA spat

IN the latest sign that all is not well where efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 are...