Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

Plea for case against CM Hamza: Police told to act as per law

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 09:26am
LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday directed Allama Iqbal Town police to act in accordance with law on an application of PTI MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal seeking registration of a case against Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and other government functionaries for alleged raid at his residence and harassment caused to family members.

The MPA filed a petition with the court under section 22A & 22B of CrPC against the police for not registering a case against the respondents.

Through his counsel, Mr Iqbal submitted that a police team led by DSP Samanabad and SHO Iqbal Town raided his house during the midnight of May 23 and 24. He alleged that the police personnel violated the sanctity of the four walls and broke into his house. He alleged that the police team, which had no woman personnel, harassed his family members including women and children and manhandled his house maid.

Iqbal further alleged that the police arrested his brother and shifted him to an unknown place.

He asked the court to order the police to register an FIR against the chief minister, chief secretary, deputy commissioner, CCPO, DIG operations and SP Allama Iqbal Town.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain disposed of the petition and directed the Iqbal Town SHO to decide the application of the petitioner strictly in accordance with law.

