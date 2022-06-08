Dollar slides Rs2.60 in early morning trade after three-day upward streak

After three straight days of ascent, the US dollar slid more than Rs2 in the interbank market on Wednesday morning as pressure on the rupee eased.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback was trading at Rs199.40 around 9:50am after losing Rs2.60 against the previous day's close of Rs202. (The FAP's closing rate from the previous session is lower than the official rate of Rs202.83 released by the State Bank of Pakistan).

The dollar's sudden fall marks the end of an three-day winning streak that was largely attributed to pending oil payments and uncertainty about the resumption of International Monetary Fund's $6 billion facility.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha identified the rejection of reports by the government and SBP about authorities intending to place restrictions on foreign currency accounts as a reason behind the rupee's recovery.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the SBP to take action against banks involved in "satta bazi" (speculation), which had led to a significant decline in the dollar's rate and stabilisation of the exchange rate.

Mettis Global — a web-based financial data and analytics portal — also reported that analysts had attributed the rupee's recovery to an SBP "meeting with commercial banks on exchange rate destabilisation".

Speaking to Mettis Global, Paracha highlighted that "in its downward journey this fiscal year, the rupee has been facing sharp fluctuations, providing enough room for speculators to maximise their benefits".

FAP Chairperson Malik Bostan also linked the rupee's recovery to the government and the State Bank of Pakistan dispelling reports of expected restrictions on foreign currency accounts.

"Following the dismissal of these reports, satta baz who were manipulating the rupee's decline have stopped doing so and as a result, the rupee has strengthened," he explained.

Moreover, he said the "pressure on rupee has reduced significantly since oil payments have been made".

Bostan also pointed out that the government had assured that it would be taking tough decisions in the upcoming budget to put a cap on imports and in turn, bring down the dollar's value.

"It is expected that the federal cabinet will soon approve the ban on non-essential imports, which will result in a significant decline in imports," he said. "The dollar has witnessed a decline today on account of these reports."

Komal Mansoor, head of research at Tresmark, explained that "there was some dollar selling by institutions when REER (real effective exchange rate) data was published, showing an undervalued rupee.

"But sustained gains will occur when dollar liquidity is adequate and uncertainty about future flows is removed,“ she said.

More to follow