19 cases registered in capital over Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: The number of cases registered against PTI leaders and activists in connection with the party’s long march on the capital has risen to 19 after three more FIRs came to light.

Lodged on May 26, one of the cases was registered at the Khanna police station against 1,200 unidentified individuals, as well as 16 named persons, including MNAs Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz.

The charges against them include unlawful assembly, assaulting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, rioting and carrying deadly weapons.

Another case was registered at the Industrial Area police station against 150 unidentified activists, alongside PTI leader Babar Awan, former UC-40 chairman Haider Bin Massod and the owner of a internet company “who supported them financially”.

The third case was lodged at the Kohsar police station which charged PTI chairman Imran Khan and other prominent leaders with delivering provocative speeches to separate gatherings in different cities, inciting people against the government and asked them to head to Islamabad to protest. The FIR claimed that the protesters displayed weapons, batons, stones, sling shots and marbles to show their strength.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022