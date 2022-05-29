DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz says leaked tape exposes Imran's 'hypocrisy, double standards'

Dawn.com Published May 29, 2022 - Updated May 29, 2022 01:55pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in the National Assembly on Thursday. — Photo via NA Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the audio recording of the alleged telephone conversation between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari and property tycoon Malik Riaz had "exposed" PTI Chairman Imran Khan's "hypocrisy and double standards", asserting that his predecessor's "lies stand exposed".

The leaked audio recording — in which the voices were believed by many to be of Zardari and Riaz — was widely reported by the electronic media and shared on social media on Saturday where the latter could be heard telling the PPP chairman that Imran was desperate for a “patch-up” with him.

In a tweet today, PM Shehbaz said that the purported audio tape had "exposed" Imran. "The audio tape that surfaced recently exposes Imran Khan’s hypocrisy and double standards. Contrary to his claims, he sought NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to save himself and his government."

"The fake story of foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed. His lies stand exposed," PM Shehbaz added.

Purported audio recording

In the almost 32-second conversation, the date and time of which is not confirmed, Riaz can be heard telling Zardari that Imran had been sending him messages asking him to help “patch up” with the PPP.

“Today, he (Imran Khan) has sent too many messages,” the voice believed to be of the property tycoon told the former president, who in response says: “It is impossible now.”

“It’s okay. I just wanted to bring this into your notice,” said Riaz’s alleged voice.

There is no official word from Malik Riaz over the development yet.

The purported recording comes two days after Khan abruptly ended a planned anti-government sit-in in Islamabad amid speculation of behind-the-scenes contacts between him and the establishment.

A Dawn report today said that the PTI immediately declared the audio “fake”. Yesterday, the party's spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted that the audio recording was a “lie” and “far from reality”.

"A businessman and an opponent of Imran Khan are talking about things that have nothing to do with reality. Imran Khan does not require an NRO. Instead, all these people kept seeking an NRO (from Imran) which they didn’t get,” he said.

Gill further added: “This story is a lie…. at least, a strong script should have been written.”

Meanwhile, senior PPP leaders said they were not aware of the timing of the purported phone call, but they could confirm that Malik Riaz had been playing the role of a mediator after submission of the no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan in the National Assembly by the then opposition parties.

Another PPP leader, while claiming that the alleged audio seemed genuine, questioned who was tapping the telephones of the former president. He said it was a serious matter and should be probed.

aisha
May 29, 2022 01:47pm
Fake news Zardari and Sharifs.
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
May 29, 2022 01:53pm
Rise and rise until lambs become lions.
Reply Recommend 0
Bills
May 29, 2022 01:56pm
Seems fake imo
Reply Recommend 0
Freedom
May 29, 2022 01:56pm
Imran Khan had already hinted about his character assassination using deep fake technology.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
May 29, 2022 01:57pm
The only way to confirm an allegation is to look at its denial. Mr. Gill has provided the confirmation through his tweet.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
May 29, 2022 01:57pm
How about his own tape in which he is asking Justice Qayyum to give Benazir Bhutto maximum sentence because Nawaz Sharif insists on it. It seems PMLN will never grow from its mafia mentality.
Reply Recommend 0
International
May 29, 2022 01:57pm
Imported hakumaat trying to built false narrative, IK won't seek help from this currupt lot
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
May 29, 2022 02:07pm
If IK can be willing to make Pervez Elahi CM Punjab, can’t he be willing to patch things up with Zardari?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
May 29, 2022 02:08pm
@aisha, imran Khan is the biggest liar and corrupr of this wmtire century
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
May 29, 2022 02:11pm
Who would believe Malik Riaz and Zardari...
Reply Recommend 0
Taha Husain
May 29, 2022 02:22pm
One can only laugh on the audio. What a fraud and made up audio.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Malik
May 29, 2022 02:23pm
Dear Crime Minister This talking is between Riaz & Zardri ..! Where is talking between Imran Khan & Riaz why this is missing? Because u all want to create miss only ..
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
May 29, 2022 02:27pm
IK reached this stage because of his close associates.
Reply Recommend 0
Anurag
May 29, 2022 02:27pm
True
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
May 29, 2022 02:27pm
Imported PM should resign and face the courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
May 29, 2022 02:29pm
imran khan is a big liar.
Reply Recommend 0

