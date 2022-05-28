Islamabad police register 11 cases against Imran, other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: Eleven more cases were registered against the PTI leadership, including Chairman Imran Khan, and scores of activists under different sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), police said on Friday.

Besides, the Hassanabdal police registered a case against Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan, his chief security officer and around 4,000 other participants of the PTI long march for rioting and disturbing public order besides violating Section 144.

As per the FIR, CM Khurshid and his security team shouted slogans against the government and administration and kept firing on police personnel.

The Loi Bher police registered a case against the PTI chairman and other leaders, including Ali Nawaz, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Asad Umer, and activists under section 427, 148, 149, 109, 353, 186, 341 and 188 of the PPC, the police said.

According to the FIR, a gathering of 150 persons led by Loi Bher Union Council Chairman appeared at Korang Bridge holding PTI flags and batons in violation of Section 144.

They blocked the road, pelted the police with stones and damaged roadside trees on the directives of the PTI chairman and leaders Ali Nawaz, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Asad Umer.

Besides, they also damaged official vehicles, trees and interfered in official work of the police, the FIR said, adding that they escaped from the spot when police tried to arrest them.

The Secretariat police registered a case under sections 353, 427, 186, 188, 149, 148 and 108 of the PPC against 150 PTI activists.

According to the FIR, the PTI activists armed with batons, iron rods and holding PTI flags appeared at D-Chowk and tried to enter Red Zone.

They damaged a police picket at D-Chowk and pelted police with stones and broke their anti-riot gears, it said, adding they had the support of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umer, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Nawaz Awan and damaged state property.

The Aabapra police registered a case under section 535, 186, 148, 149, 188 and 109 against 35 PTI activists.

They attacked the police and moved towards Fazal-i-Haq Road while chanting slogans, it added.

The activists violated Section 144, intervened in public order, put up resistance and attacked the police.

A case was registered with Bhara Kahu police under section 148, 149, 353, 109, 186, 188, 506ii and 341 against 110 activists.

According to the FIR, the activists, led by PTI local leadership, armed with sling shots, batons and holding banners and flags appeared on Kiani Road.

They attacked the police and scuffled with them while pelting the law enforcers with stones, it said, adding they also blocked the Murree Road.

The activists had the support of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, MNA Khurram Nazwaz, Asad Umer, Shaikh Rashid, Shah Mehmood Qurashi, Zartaj Gul, Faisal Javaid, Saifullah Niazi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Pervaiz Khatak, Imran Ismail, Shreen Mazari, Shafqat Mehmood, Amir Kiani and Ali Nawaz Awan, it added.

Another case was registered with Bhara Kahu police under sections 148, 149, 186, 188, 109, 353, 506ii and 341.

According to the FIR, 101 activities of PTI led by local leadership armed with batons and sling shots appeared at Shahpur Turn and intervened in public order and attacked the police and scuffled with them and blocked the road.

Karachi Company police registered a case under sections 353, 186, 506ii, 341, 427, 188, 148, 149 and 109 of PPC. According to the FIR, 200 activists of PTI led by Saifulla Niazi, Malik Rafiq Awan, Shireen Mazari and Zartaj Gul appeared at Khyber Chowk, Srinagar Highway, and chanted anti-government slogans.

They also provoked the people against the government, it said, adding the protesters put up resistance and pelted the police with stones and as a result state property along with public and private vehicles were damaged.

The Tarnol police also registered a case under sections 506ii, 341, 186, 353,427,188, 147 and 149.

According to the FIR, a gathering of 70 activists of the PTI appeared at Dhok Paracha on G.T. Road and blocked the road, scuffled with police and pelted them with stones.

Another case was registered with Tarnol police against 80 PTI activists under sections 506ii, 109, 341, 188, 186, 147, 148 and 149.

Two more cases were registered with Golra police under section 506ii, 353, 186, 188, 148, 149, 341 and 427. According to the FIRs, PTI activists armed with batons and weapons appeared at G-13/4 and D-12 and scuffled with the police.

Moreover, Koral police also booked some PTI activists under sections 353, 147, 149, 188, 427, 109 and 186.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2022