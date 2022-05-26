DAWN.COM Logo

Imran, other PTI leaders booked in Islamabad over 'arson, vandalism' by supporters during Azadi March

Shakeel Qarar Published May 26, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 09:10pm
A combination photo of PTI leaders Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Imran Ismail. — AFP/DawnNewsTV/APP
Islamabad police on Thursday booked PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders of his party in two separate cases over allegations of arson and vandalism in the capital the previous night.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at 1:50am at Kohsar police station over the complaint of Sub-Inspector (SI) Asif Raza under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

SI Raza, in the FIR, said he was on duty, along with other police personnel, at Jinnah Avenue's China Chowk when at 11pm, 100-150 people with PTI flags suddenly moved towards Express Chowk. He said the police tried to stop the PTI supporters due to the imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad but they did not listen and instead pelted stones at the police officers and also setting fire to trees.

Raza said 36 individuals, who were acting at the "behest of Imran and other PTI leadership", were "brought under control".

Meanwhile, the second FIR was registered at 3:20am on the complaint of SI Ghulam Sarwar under the same sections as the prior FIR. Sarwar claimed that he and other police officers were on duty at Express Chowk when at 12:30am, 100-150 PTI protesters — equipped with rods and inflammatory materials — chanted slogans, incited people and set fire to the trees and Metro Bus station near Geo Chowk, along with smashing mirrors of Geo News' office.

SI Sarwar said as the police tried to disperse the crowd, the PTI workers resorted to pelting stones and also damaged a government bus. He added that 39 individuals were subsequently arrested.

The FIR filed on SI Sarwar's complaint named Imran as well as Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Nawaz Awan among others.

Both FIRs revolve around the events that transpired on the streets of Islamabad during the PTI's Azadi March last night. PTI party workers and supporters were present at D-Chowk on Wednesday in the face of intense police shelling.

Television footage showed smoke rising from the ground and fires in the green belts adjacent to Islamabad's main roads. The government claimed that the PTI supporters had set the fires whereas the claim from the PTI camp was that the fires were a result of police shelling. Neither claim could be independently verified.

Toni
May 26, 2022 09:08pm
Pls add terrorism financing
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 26, 2022 09:11pm
After elections those who cut false FIR will be brought to account. Never forget that.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
May 26, 2022 09:12pm
Both sides are responsible for the violence. Who can can control Pakistani crowd?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 26, 2022 09:13pm
Put PTI leadership in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Iman
May 26, 2022 09:14pm
Absolutely
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
May 26, 2022 09:14pm
The PTI leaders should be arrested an tried for jeopardising law and order in many citiesaround the country!
Reply Recommend 0
yussouf
May 26, 2022 09:14pm
imran khan is a menace/put him away
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
May 26, 2022 09:16pm
Ik is the perpetrator. Put him behind the bar !
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 26, 2022 09:16pm
The corrupts should not make the silly mistake booking the PTI leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
May 26, 2022 09:16pm
Very efficient in FIR ... This government is very efficient. Impressive
Reply Recommend 0
Arrogantman
May 26, 2022 09:17pm
We want implementation of law without any discrimination. If weaker does he is punished twice and if people like Imran they are immune. If PTV parliament ransack case was decided on merit this could have been prevented. But now its time to decide on merit, Khan Videos directing mob to march towards D-Chowk is more than enough evidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
May 26, 2022 09:18pm
Get these anarchists behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
May 26, 2022 09:19pm
Didn’t SC just say no more arrest!!! Oh I forgot that’s a criminal cabinet.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid I Khan
May 26, 2022 09:19pm
PMLN will never learn!.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
May 26, 2022 09:20pm
What about these loser government and police did. Should they be booked also?
Reply Recommend 0
Power crazy
May 26, 2022 09:21pm
Their property should be confiscated.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
May 26, 2022 09:22pm
It is pathetic that this government can see no wrong. Sanaullah is the biggest arsonist himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
May 26, 2022 09:25pm
Why did IK not go to Islamabad? Because he saw a U-turn sign on the road and took it.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Altaf
May 26, 2022 09:29pm
Some of the fires were the result of munitions fired by the Police. There is video evidence that was recorded at the time. So will the Police be charged also?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
May 26, 2022 09:30pm
What a calamity? Former PMIK causing trouble for the nation… must be punished so no one breaks law in future
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
May 26, 2022 09:32pm
This imported government will be going in days.
Reply Recommend 0

