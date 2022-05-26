In pictures: Azadi Marchers undeterred by containers, tear gas

The obstacles placed by the government in an effort to stop protesters were no match for the participants.

-

Scores of supporters took to the streets across the country on Wednesday at the call of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The obstacles placed by the government in an effort to repel marchers converging on Islamabad were no match for the men and women on a mission to oust the "imported government".

Decked out in the party's signature red and green while carrying the national flag, the participants seemed unfazed in the face of tear gas shelling by police officials.

Supporters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan take part in a protest rally in Attock on May 25. — AFP

Supporters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan take part in a protest rally in Attock on May 25. — AFP

Former prime minister Imran Khan (C on vehicle) and his supporters take part in a protest rally in Swabi on May 25. — AFP

A PTI supporter covers his face with the party flag as he walks amid tear gas shelling by police in Rawalpindi on May 25. — Reuters

PTI supporters use a scarf to clear their eyes from tear gas fired by police in Rawalpindi on May 25. — Reuters

Former prime minister Imran Khan (C) and his supporters take part in a protest rally in Swabi on May 25. — AFP

A PTI supporter takes part in a protest rally in Attock on May 25. — AFP

PTI supporters stand on top of shipping containers being used to block the road in front of the parliament building during a protest rally in Islamabad on May 25. — AFP

A PTI supporter runs amid tear gas fired by police during a protest rally in Swabi on May 25. — AFP

Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan take part in a protest rally in Swabi on May 25. — AFP

Former prime minister Imran Khan (C-top) leads a rally in Islamabad on May 26. — AFP

PTI supporters travel on a vehicle during a protest march led by ousted Imran Khan in Swabi on May 25. Reuters

PTI supporters wave a flag as they travel to attend a protest march led by Imran Khan, in Mardan on May 25. — Reuters

PTI supporters are seen amid tear gas fumes, used by police to disperse them, as they gather to attend a protest march led by Imran Khan, in Islamabad on May 25. — Reuters

PTI supporters chant slogans as they react in front of the police officers after they broke in to the Red Zone, during a protest march called by Imran Khan, in Islamabad on May 26. — Reuters

Imran Khan's supporters participate in a rally in Islamabad on May 26. — AFP

A PTI supporter flashes the victory sign as they march along a street during a demonstration in Islamabad on May 26. — AFP

Header image: Former prime minister Imran Khan, waves country's national flag during a protest rally in Attock on May 25. — AFP