DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2022

Asia Hockey Cup 2022: Dominant Pakistan thrash Indonesia 13-0

APP Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 09:59pm
Pakistani and Indonesian players complete in an Asia Cup 22 match in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 24. — Picture via PHF/Twitter
Pakistani and Indonesian players complete in an Asia Cup 22 match in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 24. — Picture via PHF/Twitter

Pakistan registered a thumping victory over Indonesia as the visitors defeated the hosts 13-0 in their second pool match of the Asia Hockey Cup 2022 at Jakarta's GBK Sports Arena on Tuesday.

The Men in Green got off to a flying start, scoring four goals in the first quarter to put Indonesia under pressure, who earlier on Tuesday conceded a 9-0 defeat against Japan in their opening match.

Pakistan in their inaugural fixture had held defending champions India to a 1-1 draw.

Rizwan Ali put up a splendid show, scoring thrice in the 15th, 25th and 43rd minutes while Ajaz Ahmad and Abdul Rana were also standout performers. Mubashir Ali, Ali Shan, Ali Ghazanfar, and Moin Shakeel netted a goal apiece in Pakistan's huge win.

Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta said the win against Indonesia had boosted the team's confidence.

“Yesterday's match [against India] was good. We had the chances to win but could not convert them into goals. We are here with a young side and drew against India. Now, the big win against Indonesia is a morale booster for them,” he added.

Bhutta said Pakistan was eying a podium finish in the Asia Cup to earn a spot in the World Cup in India.

"Indonesia is a lower-ranked team, and we tried our best to score as many goals as we could against them to better our position," the skipper said.

The visitors will play their third match against Japan on Thursday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 24, 2022 10:12pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
May 24, 2022 10:15pm
Indonesia has no ranking
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
May 24, 2022 10:16pm
Good job Pakistan. Bring back the glorious days of our nation in field hockey.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
May 24, 2022 10:17pm
Good job Pakistan, play each game as final and win until semi and final match is over. Bring the winning trophy home.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A velvet glove

A velvet glove

Arifa Noor
The general didn’t have an easy task when he took over, but in retrospect, he managed it rather well.

Editorial

Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...
23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...