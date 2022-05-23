DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 23, 2022

Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Pakistan find last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 with India

APP | Abdul Ghaffar Published May 23, 2022 - Updated May 23, 2022 10:44pm
Pakistani and Indian players complete in an Asia Cup 22 match in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 23. — Pakistan Hockey Federation
Pakistani and Indian players complete in an Asia Cup 22 match in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 23. — Pakistan Hockey Federation

A high-voltage encounter between Pakistan and arch-rivals India ended in a 1-1 draw in the Asia Cup 2022 match in Jakarta on Monday.

India took the lead in the first quarter when debutant Karti Selvam scored his first goal for his team.

Both teams played aggressively right from the outset. Pakistan conceded a goal early on but demonstrated a better fight in the first two quarters. The Men in Green got several chances but couldn't captalise on them.

India scored on a penalty corner in the first quarter to take a 1-0 lead and then held onto it.

Pakistan scored the goal 69 seconds before the final quarter guided by Rana Waheed who converted a short corner to make it 1-1.

Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain was declared the player of the match.

Pakistan will take on hosts Indonesia on Tuesday in their second pool match and Japan on Thursday for their third pool match.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...
Updated 22 May, 2022

Back in the game?

WITH the new government struggling to make crucial decisions independently, Pakistan’s ‘parallel governance...
22 May, 2022

Currency concerns

IN the midst of the power struggle in the country, the rupee slid past 200 to a dollar in the interbank market last...
Updated 22 May, 2022

Shireen Mazari’s arrest

Abuse of power can never be condoned, regardless of who it targets or from where it emanates.