Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Pakistan find last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 with India

A high-voltage encounter between Pakistan and arch-rivals India ended in a 1-1 draw in the Asia Cup 2022 match in Jakarta on Monday.

India took the lead in the first quarter when debutant Karti Selvam scored his first goal for his team.

Both teams played aggressively right from the outset. Pakistan conceded a goal early on but demonstrated a better fight in the first two quarters. The Men in Green got several chances but couldn't captalise on them.

India scored on a penalty corner in the first quarter to take a 1-0 lead and then held onto it.

Pakistan scored the goal 69 seconds before the final quarter guided by Rana Waheed who converted a short corner to make it 1-1.

Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain was declared the player of the match.

Pakistan will take on hosts Indonesia on Tuesday in their second pool match and Japan on Thursday for their third pool match.