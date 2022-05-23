DAWN.COM Logo

IT exports to touch $5bn mark in next fiscal year, says Aminul Haq

Published May 23, 2022

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom­muni­cation Aminul Haq has said that Pakistan’s IT exports would touch $3 billion mark in the current year while $5bn target was fixed for the next year.

Speaking at the inauguration of a National Incubation Centre (NIC) here on Saturday evening, he said an investment target of Rs600m was fixed for the IT sector which had attracted $75m investment in fiscal 2019-20.

Pointing out that IT exports were increasing rapidly, he said that in 2019-20, they stood at $1.4bn which would rise in 2021-22.

He added that around 47.4pc increase was recorded in IT exports and by June 30, $3bn mark would be touched. That figure would touch $5bn mark next year, he added.

He said the IT ministry was striving hard to improve quality of internet and Rs60bn had been spent in that sector in the past three years.

He said a silent revolution would be seen by next year in internet connectivity. He said work in rural areas for ensuring internet connectivity was under way and an investment of Rs12.4bn was made there for the purpose.

He said the sixth NIC would be set up in Hyderabad for which Rs613m had been earmarked and it would be completed by July 19 this year. That centre would focus agriculture, textile, livestock and education sectors, he added.

He said that after completion of the project, children from Hyderabad, Qasimabad, Tandojam and Jamshoro would learn technological advancement. He called for ensuring participation of young girls and women in the NIC Hyderabad.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2022

