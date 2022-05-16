‘IS terrorist’ arrested on outskirts of Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police claimed to have arrested a ‘terrorist’ allegedly associated with the Islamic State (IS) on Kandhra link road on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that a CTD team arrested the suspect while on routine patrolling and found in his possession four hand grenades, 10 detonators and wires. He was later identified as Abid Gorgaij, he said.

“The terrorist was wanted by police in Jan 23 Ubauro explosion case. His associates Abdul Hameed and Imamuddin Pitafi were killed in the blast,” said the spokesperson.

He said the terrorist was trained in preparing suicide jackets and bombs for use in subversive activities.

