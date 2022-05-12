DAWN.COM Logo

Army chief should have a 'flawless reputation': Maryam on considering Gen Faiz for top post

Dawn.comPublished May 12, 2022 - Updated May 12, 2022 02:32pm
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addresses media outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday. —DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.

Maryam made these remarks in a press conference outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.

"If his name is on the seniority list, it will definitely be considered," Asif had said in an interview with the BBC.

The PML-N leader has been critical of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who served as the ISI chief from June 16, 2019, to Oct 19, 2021, and is currently posted as the Peshawar corps commander.

Addressing a rally last week in Fateh Jang, Maryam had criticised Gen Hameed while referring to Imran Khan's recent podcast appearance where he had said the intelligence chief was the "eyes and ears" of the government.

The PML-N leader had said: "We know that he wasn't your eyes and ears [rather] he was your hands through which you throttled your political opponents."

In her media talk today, she said that the army was a respectable institution for the country and its people. "The nation looks at the army for the unity and security of Pakistan. So it is important that the army chief is a person who worthy and stainless so that people salute the Pakistan Army."

Maryam added that it was a "good thing" that the armed forced had decided to stay away from politics and limit itself to its Constitutional role as this had been a struggle of politicians.

"But there's only man who has a problem with this ... Who has gotten used to cheating, who doesn't have feet of his own and needs support," she said. "And it suits him to drag institutions into politics and make them controversial. It's only one man and his name is Imran Khan."

'Imran Khan was prepared to ruin Pakistan'

The PML-N leader, recalling her conversation with Professor Israr and Hakeem Saeed in the 1990s, said that she now understood when people said Imran Khan was being prepared to "ruin Pakistan".

"The conspiracy that he hatched against Pakistan, even if all countries united, they couldn't have done it," she claimed, saying that the man who was primarily responsible for the country's economy today was blaming the PML-N government for inflation.

"But people know that you're to be blamed for this inflation and destruction," Maryam pointed out. "When you bring a player from cricket into power, he will do this, he doesn't know what an economy is. The way Imran ruined Pakistan's ties with other countries, it would have bad effects on our foreign policy. We will have to spend years to rectify it."

