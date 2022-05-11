DAWN.COM Logo

Elections only after electoral reforms, says Zardari

Dawn.comPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 05:55pm
PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi. – DawnNewsTV
PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that elections in the country would be held after the incumbent coalition government implements electoral reforms and amends the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

"We have to change laws and improve them and then go to elections. Whether it takes 3 or 4 months, we have to work on implementation of policies and improving the electoral process," Zardari said at a press conference in Karachi.

He said he had consulted Mian Nawaz Sharif and "made him understand that as soon as our reforms and low-hanging fruit targets are complete [we can go to polls]".

The former president said the coalition government had "no issue" with voting rights and representation for overseas Pakistani, adding that a number of seats could be specified for them after discussions.

In response to a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's interview in which he said the possibility of holding elections before November could not be ruled out, Zardari said the PML-N leader had his own thoughts and was bound to listen to his party's directives.

"The PML-N decided with me that until electoral reforms were brought, there would be no [talk] about the new army chief's appointment." Once the electoral reforms had been introduced and the economic situation had improved and the parliament believed it was time to go for elections, polls could then be held, he added.

'Apolitical army'

The army was "apolitical" for the first time, he said, asking whether the situation warranted saluting Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa or "fighting" with him.

Talking about the no-confidence vote that led to the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan, Zardari said it was "good to know that the army can remain neutral". He expressed the hope that the army would continue to be "apolitical" and any problems that arose could be solved by national representatives.

When asked whether he would salute former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Zardari replied, "he has been khuddi laen (sidelined)."

Talking about the judiciary, which has been criticised by PTI chairman Imran, he said he had never run a campaign against them.

"[Former military ruler] Pervez Musharraf kept me in jail for five years but we did not attack his house and I have said internationally, I want to see Musharraf alive.

"I think we should let the institution do its work and help them."

He alleged that the bureaucracy had been destroyed during the PTI government's tenure and relations with other countries were "not even present", which the incumbent government would try to improve.

He slammed Imran for labelling his opponents as Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs. "If anyone can run the country, it is us, not him. His own friends left him because they (PTI) could not fulfil their political commitments."

'Political myth'

Zardari, while responding to a question, said he had not read the cable that Imran claimed contained proof of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him.

"I do not believe any [US] State Department official is irresponsible enough to [say] what you have read out to me. There is no such thing. He (Imran) has created a political myth. What need does the US have [to interfere]?"

The former president said Pakistan needed to correct its policies and portray itself as a safe haven so the international community would consider it as a partner.

Economic issues

Elaborating on the issues facing the economy, the former president said oil was expensive which was why the country would hold a dialogue. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had good relations with Saudi Arabia's ruling family, he noted.

Zardari said the country would keep facing difficulties until the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was brought back on track.

He said he had a lot of "out-of-the-box thought processes", including about the State Life Insurance Corporation. "It is an investment of more than Rs100 billion. Give 26 per cent of it to a business house with a good track record and float 26pc [of its shares] in the market. You will get at least Rs8 to 10bn."

In addition, all electricity power lines should be privatised, he said.

Zardari said he wanted businesses to consult with the PPP, which would provide out-of-the-box solutions.

He claimed that overseas Pakistanis had been "led astray" by the previous government and they had no idea about the prevailing heat and inflation in the country.

In response to a question, Zardari said he had advised Imran to work on an economic charter but the then "selected" prime minister did not understand and the rupee was weakened.

Comments (51)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FN
May 11, 2022 05:14pm
IK wants election with current rules so he can do rigging again. Zardari knows IK very well.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
May 11, 2022 05:17pm
Low hanging fruit and then he explains privatisation of state enterprises so that his lot can buy them cheap asset strip and make money. Knows where there are still monies to be signed off from; state life pensions funds.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
May 11, 2022 05:17pm
Their only aim is to remove the voting rights of foreign Pakistanis. Imported govt has no rights to amend the laws.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ali
May 11, 2022 05:19pm
This bamari is having seizures after hearing nawaz will dissolve assemblies soon. This bamari wants "elections reforms" to rig the next elections
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
May 11, 2022 05:19pm
Can someone tell this fool that the real owners of these assets are live and will fight back, this country is not lawaris. Pakistani institutions have been neutral (supporting criminals) for past 70+ years to bankrupt the country. We d not need same useless advice so you keep stealing , no thank you sir
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
May 11, 2022 05:20pm
Technically untill we are not sure that we can completely overturn election or get rid of our cases or we get to overseas base along with all family
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ali
May 11, 2022 05:22pm
This mana "creative" solution is to sell and privatize everything. No thanks, you have zero credibility
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
May 11, 2022 05:22pm
The whole country is corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 11, 2022 05:23pm
What reforms? Have they not already ruined this country enough? Isn't it cruel joke on this side of the equation son and father are co-chairmen? When will familial curse leave this country alone? Is it even 'Democracy'? They absolutely have no mandate to tinker with any law let alone NAB Laws? Notorious 'falooda' is stuck on their mega-loot and plunder and it must earn them meaningful justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
May 11, 2022 05:24pm
AZ played a key part in kicking IK out and will play again in keeping him out.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
May 11, 2022 05:26pm
He is the man from whom IK is afraid.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 11, 2022 05:27pm
The former president said the coalition government had "no issue" with voting rights and representation for overseas Pakistani, adding that a number of seats could be specified for them after discussions. Overseas pakistanis dont want 'few specific seats', they want full particpation in country wide elections and EVMs. Enough of your crooked ways and playing with redrawn constituinces to manipulate ethnic voting.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 11, 2022 05:27pm
What authority do you have? You don't even want to taint yourself with the current cabinet?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 11, 2022 05:28pm
PPP days are numbered, next election Sind will be PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 11, 2022 05:28pm
Time for Zardari to fade away
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
May 11, 2022 05:28pm
give overseas a couple of reserved seats. that is enough political representation for a group that is as self serving as themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
May 11, 2022 05:29pm
the overseas Pakistanis sending back large proportion of remittances are poor laborers in mostly Gulf countries, not privileged dual nationality holding first world citizens. Few reserved seats in parliament is enough representation for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
May 11, 2022 05:30pm
He has some sinister thoughts which he is not spitting out. Did he or any of his party MNA propose it in the government.???
Reply Recommend 0
Fairplay
May 11, 2022 05:30pm
Ivory tower!
Reply Recommend 0
RK
May 11, 2022 05:31pm
Sounds Sensible to me.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 11, 2022 05:32pm
Bhai Jann PTI has been saying this for a long time, that, ECP is part of N League, now all doubts are clear, same is Supreme Court, CJ is family of N League.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
May 11, 2022 05:33pm
Now they say do elections when they are sure they can't run the government. What a shame? They removed an elected government and ditched Pakistan economy in just one month even IMF don't trust these cheaters.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed j Qamer
May 11, 2022 05:35pm
A convict and thief giving advise Pakistanis please wake up before these looters bankrupt the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 11, 2022 05:35pm
@FN, nobody knows rigging like Zardari. I don't think he knows anything about Imran Khan tho
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
May 11, 2022 05:36pm
@FN, And who doesn't know Zardari??? He is internationally known as a corrupt crime boss with murder of two Bhutto family members on his hands and countless in Sindh province.
Reply Recommend 0
Overseas Pakistaniis
May 11, 2022 05:36pm
Bhutto is not Alive. Elections will prove it
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
May 11, 2022 05:37pm
You are still living in old Pakistan. Reality will soon dawn on your corrupt regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Overseas Pakistaniis
May 11, 2022 05:37pm
Fake voter cannot vote on EVM. So elections reforms are necessary. What a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 11, 2022 05:41pm
@FN, IK is afraid ? Zardari will not even own from is constituency ! you will see
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled.
May 11, 2022 05:43pm
@Zak, Time for all three to fade away, all three will be 70 in the near future. Give opportunity to youngster.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 11, 2022 05:43pm
@TruthTrack, self serving to the tune of USD 4 billion invested in pak?
Reply Recommend 0
N.burki
May 11, 2022 05:44pm
@Jawad Asif, you are 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
May 11, 2022 05:59pm
Chief thief press conference : Beating about the bush . Untrustworthy.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
May 11, 2022 06:00pm
@Zak, No offence, but overseas Pakistanis who don’t even live here, DO NOT get to have a full say. If you want to vote come here and vote. Oversea Pakistanis think they’re some superior beings. Think of themselves as kings
Reply Recommend 0
umar
May 11, 2022 06:01pm
@FN, rigging is the trait of NS and AZ, IK is new to the system and open your eyes to see the sea of people coming to support IK, unless you are blind.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
May 11, 2022 06:01pm
Overseas Pakistani need voting rights not reserved seats....all reserved seats should be abolished
Reply Recommend 0
umar
May 11, 2022 06:02pm
@FN, just go lick his boots
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
May 11, 2022 06:02pm
You cannot have any reforms suggested by the political Mafia with only half the parliament. The establishment must make it clear to you. Every country in the world has the strong establishment input in such matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
May 11, 2022 06:03pm
@Khaled. , Imran Khan will be 70 too…in just a year. He’s older than zardari
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar Hussain
May 11, 2022 06:04pm
Who is he to make and amend laws?
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
May 11, 2022 06:04pm
@Sami, IMF didnt trust IK either after he pulled his subsidy stunt
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
May 11, 2022 06:05pm
To ensure electoral fraud.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
May 11, 2022 06:06pm
He was stretched out on a bed because he was so ill could not attend court. He is terrified of Sharifs they have videos on his son.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
May 11, 2022 06:07pm
@FN, Zardari thinks he is so great it is blackwater not him.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
May 11, 2022 06:07pm
@TruthTrack, The overseas majority of millions contribute billions of dollars to Pakistan. What has been contributed by PPP or Nawaz League?
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
May 11, 2022 06:08pm
@Salman, I think you answered your own Q. Self-serving when no one domestic has the same investment opportunities. Self serving cause these overseas Pakistanis only care about the return on profit and not much else. Self serving living abroad. Being barely a few million people wanting to dictate the wishes of a few crore population. No thanks
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
May 11, 2022 06:08pm
@Nostalgia, Time past to do that.
Reply Recommend 0
saeed
May 11, 2022 06:10pm
Yes of course, so the overseas Pakistani's cannot vote. We overseas Pakistani's stop all money coming into Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
May 11, 2022 06:11pm
@Sami, Zardari revenge on PLM N. He persuaded them about vote on no confidence, PLM N did not want it.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahab
May 11, 2022 06:12pm
Lmao, only place in the world where Criminlas become “democratic” government officials lol. Yes yes Amend the NAB laws, you know, General Sahab cannot afford to live on salary alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
May 11, 2022 06:12pm
@FN, I.K didn't make current rules, outgoing government has no business changing rules that can benefit them only.
Reply Recommend 0

