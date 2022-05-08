DAWN.COM Logo

Army takes 'strong exception' to attempts made to drag its leadership in political discourse: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 8, 2022 - Updated May 8, 2022 06:08pm

The Army has taken a "strong exception" to "intensified and deliberate attempts" to drag its name into the country's ongoing political discourse by "some political leaders, journalists and analysts", according to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

The military's media wing noted that attempts to involve the armed forces and its senior leadership in the political discourse were "manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references made by some political leaders, few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms, including social media".

"This practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements/remarks is extremely damaging," the ISPR said.

It added that the military took strong exception to such "unlawful and unethical practices" and expected everyone to abide by the law and keep the armed forces out of political discourse in the "best interest of the country".

Editorial: The logic of the ‘conspiracy theory’ gets fuzzier the more Imran Khan speaks on the topic

The ISPR statement did not specify which incident or incidents it was referring to. However, it is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has sought the army’s intervention to lead the province out of the crises plaguing it for months despite the armed forces repeatedly refusing to be pushed into the country’s perpetual political quagmire.

On Thursday, the governor wrote a letter to Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, requesting him to play a defining role in the current chaotic times, as he was of the opinion that the constitutional crisis-ridden Punjab had been held hostage.

Last month, senior retired army officials termed audio clips attributed to them, in which statements were given against the Pakistan Army and its leadership, "fake" and a "conspiracy against the Pakistan Army".

The clarifications from the retired army officials had come two days after the country's military leadership took notice of an ongoing "propaganda campaign" against the army on social media and endorsed the position taken by the army's leadership on the political crisis in the country that climaxed with ex-premier Imran Khan’s ouster.

The military came under criticism last month, especially in the wake of Imran's ouster through a successful vote of no-confidence. Trends against the armed forces and its leadership saw intense activity on social media platforms such as Twitter.

According to a Dawn report, the ‘Imported Hukoomat Namanzur’ (imported government unacceptable) hashtag in Urdu alone generated a volume of 17 million tweets, while one anti-army hashtag generated over 69,000 tweets and a similar one over 410,000 tweets in the past few days.

The Federal Investigation Agency had also launched a crackdown against those allegedly involved in running these online campaigns and was making arrests.

The watchdog has also initiated an inquiry against Bol anchorperson Sami Ibrahim for allegedly transmitting "anti-state" videos and statements on various social media platforms, including regarding the army.

Farooq
May 08, 2022 05:56pm
Clip IK and things will be OK. He is leading this charge.
Reply Recommend 0
SourceTree
May 08, 2022 05:56pm
Much needed step, IK will do anything to stay in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
May 08, 2022 05:57pm
The deep state was pretty swift in its actions against Nawaz and the Bhuttos. But is it scared of taking action against Imran?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan is On Run
May 08, 2022 05:57pm
Leave politics by deed not by word.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhat Nasir Syed
May 08, 2022 05:57pm
The army might be totally neutral presently but has a chequered history so easily plausible to believe it is fully involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
May 08, 2022 05:58pm
What about what Maryam Nawaz said about Army in the past ? did you forget?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Akbar
May 08, 2022 05:59pm
Frankly speaking, establishment does have a lot to answer for. Instead of 'taking Exception', they need to rectify their role.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
May 08, 2022 06:00pm
Every action has a reaction, it’s too late now .
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar
May 08, 2022 06:03pm
Another slap in the face of PTI and it’s die hards, also it’s favourite news channels…army ain’t coming to your rescue so keep focusing on ur protests. I can design a ventilated container keep you cool while ur on top of it belting out your hate speeches. It will be a smart container we will brand it as the “niazi signature container” NSA by IK
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
May 08, 2022 06:04pm
Yeah.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
May 08, 2022 06:05pm
There is a lesson in it for the Army as well. Stop raising pet politicians like Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Chaudhrys of Gujrat, MQM etc.
Reply Recommend 0
J
May 08, 2022 06:06pm
A loud and clear message to niazi and co!
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
May 08, 2022 06:08pm
Stay out of politics, people, politicians, journalists, and analysts would not drag you into politics. It's that simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Huda
May 08, 2022 06:08pm
People are not idiots any more. Everyone knows the answer.
Reply Recommend 0

