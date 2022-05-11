DAWN.COM Logo

Won't let 'lies' get in way of ties with Pakistan, says US on Imran's conspiracy allegations

Dawn.comPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 11:36am
In this file photo, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, February 8, 2021. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, February 8, 2021. — Reuters/File

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has said the United States will not let "lies get in the way" of its bilateral ties with Pakistan, a relationship he stressed it values.

Price made these remarks during a press briefing on Tuesday while answering a question about former prime minister Imran Khan blaming the US for his ouster from office and running an "anti-America campaign".

"Sir, former prime minister Imran Khan is still blaming US efforts from — for his ouster from prime minister office and leading an anti-American campaign. So, do you think that his anti-American campaign [is] creating fractures among the structure of the diplomatic relation between Pakistan and [the] US or — or it doesn’t matter?" a reporter asked Price.

In response, Price said: "We are not going to let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation — lies — get in the way of any bilateral relationship we have, including with the bilateral relationship we have with Pakistan, one we value."

Imran, who was voted out of the top office last month via a no-confidence vote, alleges the move was masterminded by the US through the help of local collaborators over his pursuance of an independent foreign policy.

On March 27, days before his ouster, the former PM had brandished a letter at a rally in Islamabad, claiming it contained evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" hatched to topple his government. Imran had kept a mum about the contents of the letter when he first mentioned it, however, he spilled the beans days later by naming the US when the exit of the government appeared imminent.

His allegation that the US spearheaded his exit from power was based on a cable received from Pakistan's then-ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, in which he had reported about a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu.

Majeed had reportedly said Lu had warned that Imran Khan’s continuation in office, who was set to face a vote of no confidence, would have repercussions on bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan.

The Pentagon and the State Department have rejected the accusations, saying there is no veracity to them.

The National Security Committee (NSC), which includes all services chiefs as well as the head of Pakistan's top intelligence agency ISI, took up the matter on March 31 and decided to issue a "strong demarche" to a country that it did not name over what was termed “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan”.

However, the forum has clarified that no foreign conspiracy had been at play to topple the Imran Khan-led government.

Meanwhile, Imran and his party maintain that a foreign conspiracy was behind the PTI government's ouster and he went on to allege during a video message on May 7 that the "conspiracy" to topple his government started after he refused the demand for military bases. He has repeated those claims on various occasions, including at public rallies, following his exit.

Blinken-Bilawal call

During Tuesday's briefing, Price was also asked about a call made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Pakistan's newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari last week, during which the US official invited Bilawal to Washington to attend a United Nations food security summit on May 8 (tomorrow).

According to a Dawn report, which cites diplomatic sources, it so far remains unclear whether Bilawal will attend the meeting physically or address it virtually.

Speaking on the matter, Price said: "I don’t have any bilateral meetings to preview during the — next week’s food security gathering in New York.

"What I can say is that Secretary Blinken did have an opportunity to speak with his new Pakistani counterpart, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, last week — May 6, I believe it was," he added.

The State Department spokesperson said during the call, Blinken and Bilawal had "an opportunity to reflect on the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistani relations, to talk about how we can strengthen that cooperation going forward.

"It is a broad-based bilateral relationship. The Secretary underscored the resolute US-Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and to combating terrorism as well. They also discussed ongoing engagement when it comes to our economic ties, trade and investment, climate, energy, health, and education," Price further said, adding that the conversation was "wide-ranging", as these introductory conversations oftentimes were.

"I expect before long they will have an opportunity to follow up on that," he added.

Light at the end of the tunnel
May 11, 2022 11:35am
Bullying and gaslighting isn't a bilateral relationship. No shame!
Reply Recommend 0
TAYYAB SHABBIR
May 11, 2022 11:35am
yes
Reply Recommend 0
Hunzai
May 11, 2022 11:35am
They are still interfering, Just come and get some ministries from your puppet Shehbaz as well that’s what has left now for you.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 11, 2022 11:36am
We stil remember remember the biggest lie in the history of mankind due to which millions were killed - Iraq has WMD’s. Guess which country claimed this lie.
Reply Recommend 0
Israr Khan IsmailZai
May 11, 2022 11:37am
Of course, American govts have always been known for speaking the truth. Save it for someone else, the whole world knows American lies.
Reply Recommend 0
CaptainRight
May 11, 2022 11:38am
yes thats right !! lies and nothing else !
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
May 11, 2022 11:40am
In other words, Won't let 'IK' get in way of bases in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 11, 2022 11:43am
You expect a crook to admit to his crooked ways? Keep dreaming.
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
May 11, 2022 11:44am
Says the liar
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
May 11, 2022 11:44am
Americans are calling Imran a liar and a propagandist.
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
May 11, 2022 11:44am
Liars are talking about lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Rabb
May 11, 2022 11:45am
Discomfort of US clears everything.
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
May 11, 2022 11:45am
Suddenly the value of the relationship has increased at least on statements with the new government coming into power. But it is going to be short lived as elections are around the corner. And these" lies" are being accepted by majority of Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Damagh
May 11, 2022 11:47am
Not even American people trust the US government.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
May 11, 2022 11:50am
US has never being so concerned with 'developing ties' with Pakistan before and never had to issue clarification. Something fishy going on. Thank you IK for exposing these bigots and their stooges.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
May 11, 2022 11:50am
WMD
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
May 11, 2022 11:53am
US has been notorious for overthrowing of governments worldwide. This is something even a grade II child knows.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
May 11, 2022 11:55am
Ned Price does not want to clear... forget and forgive all ...... welcoming new Foreign minister
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
May 11, 2022 11:55am
Keep defending but we know the truth, Pakistan is not the only country America plays with.
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
May 11, 2022 11:56am
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 11, 2022 11:58am
And the US never lies!??
Reply Recommend 0
YourFriend
May 11, 2022 11:58am
US clearly saying Imran did propaganda to save his chair.
Reply Recommend 0

