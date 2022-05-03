DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 05, 2022

Court finds discrepancies in police probe in ‘missing’ Nimra Kazmi case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 3, 2022 - Updated May 5, 2022 08:29am

KARACHI: The case pertaining to the alleged abduction of teenage Nimra Kazmi, who purportedly solemnised free-will marriage in Punjab, took a twist as judicial magistrate found discrepancies in the case record.

Kazmi, said to be a 16-year-old resident of Saudabad, went missing from Karachi in April and later emerged in Punjab, saying she left her parents’ house of her own free will to get married.

The investigating officer of the case submitted a report regarding progress in the investigation, including documentary evidence.

Judicial Magistrate (East) Javed Ahmed Korejo pointed out that discrepancies in the nikahnama (marriage certificate) and call data record (CDR) produced by the IO.

He noted that the girl was shown present in her house on April 20 as per the CDR then how she could solemnise free-will marriage in Taunsa Sharif, Punjab on April 18 as mentioned in the marriage certificate.

He observed that there was visible difference in the dates of the CDR and marriage certificate, adding that prima facie the police had failed to make efforts to arrest the suspects involved in alleged abduction of Nimra Kazmi.

The magistrate further observed that the IO had handled the case in a traditional manner and instead of investigating the matter he merely obtained the purported marriage certificate and submitted its photocopy in court.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, the magistrate directed the IO to submit a detailed and comprehensive investigation report on the next date and adjourned the hearing till May 9.

Nimra Kazmi’s parents had approached the court against the police officials alleging they were not cooperating in investigating into the abduction of their daughter.

Published in Dawn,May 3rd, 2022

