DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2022

Another ‘missing’ Karachi girl found in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 2, 2022 - Updated May 2, 2022 10:49am

KARACHI: A teenage girl, who had gone missing on a couple of days ago from the metropolis, was recovered from Khanewal.

According to a police spokesperson, 15-year-old Amna Javed had gone missing on April 28 and a report on her disappearance was lodged at the Saeedabad police station.

The spokesperson said that the Keamari SSP Fida Janwari set up a team for the early recovery of the girl. The police succeeded in tracing the girl with the help of technology in Khanewal within 48 hours of her disappearance. A team was sent to Punjab and it brought her back to Karachi.

During initial probe, it was transpired that the girl had left her home of her own free will. She had friendship with a boy in Chiniot, and was travelling in a train to reach his city. However, the police traced her location, stopped her in Khanewal and brought her back to Karachi.

“Further legal proceedings are under way,” said the police spokesperson.

Last month, two teenage girls of Karachi, Dua Zehra and Nimra Kazmi, left their houses allegedly of their own free will and got married in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jamal
May 02, 2022 10:47am
I think by writing Dua Zahra and Nimra Kazmi left from her "free will" is an act of support of human trafficking net work.
Reply Recommend 0
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
May 02, 2022 11:00am
@Jamal, I agree
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
May 02, 2022 11:05am
Thus has been going on for ages. Now being highlighted due to social media
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 02 May, 2022

Rights record

The HRCP’s annual report on the state of our civil liberties and rights paints a sorry picture of where our nation stands.
02 May, 2022

Census and polls

IT is critically important that the next general elections are held in a manner that certifies that they are free,...
02 May, 2022

Doping scandal

IT’S the third case in just over three years of widespread doping in a single sporting discipline in Pakistan. If...
Updated 01 May, 2022

Ruling Punjab

New twists and turns in provincial politics are likely to keep the chief executive very busy in the weeks ahead.
01 May, 2022

KP Police’s challenge

POLICE in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, and as a result, have...
01 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

AFTER first denying media reports warning of a cholera outbreak in the city, the Sindh government has suddenly —...