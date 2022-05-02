Another ‘missing’ Karachi girl found in Punjab

KARACHI: A teenage girl, who had gone missing on a couple of days ago from the metropolis, was recovered from Khanewal.

According to a police spokesperson, 15-year-old Amna Javed had gone missing on April 28 and a report on her disappearance was lodged at the Saeedabad police station.

The spokesperson said that the Keamari SSP Fida Janwari set up a team for the early recovery of the girl. The police succeeded in tracing the girl with the help of technology in Khanewal within 48 hours of her disappearance. A team was sent to Punjab and it brought her back to Karachi.

During initial probe, it was transpired that the girl had left her home of her own free will. She had friendship with a boy in Chiniot, and was travelling in a train to reach his city. However, the police traced her location, stopped her in Khanewal and brought her back to Karachi.

“Further legal proceedings are under way,” said the police spokesperson.

Last month, two teenage girls of Karachi, Dua Zehra and Nimra Kazmi, left their houses allegedly of their own free will and got married in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2022