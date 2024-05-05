Pakistan, China vow to upgrade cooperation on CPEC projects

Pakistan and China on Sunday expressed the determination to further enhance and upgrade cooperation on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

This was expressed by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Zheng Jianbang, the vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the two met on the sidelines of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Islamic Summit Conference in The Gambia.

The FO said both sides underscored the importance of “enhanced mutually productive ties through close economic cooperation”.

The two also “reaffirmed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China” and discussed the deepening exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the National People’s Congress of China.

The statement also mentioned that both nations “expressed their determination to further enhance and upgrade cooperation on CPEC projects” during the meeting.

They also discussed China’s growing relationship with the OIC and underlined the importance of dialogue and understanding for mutual peace and prosperity.

Radio Pakistan also reported that Dar reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to China’s core issues and underscored the importance of enhanced mutually productive ties through close economic collaboration and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Jianbang reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development.

Separately, Dar also met Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the summit, where the two “discussed the strong bonds of friendship and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in economic, trade and defence sectors”.

Dar also met Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. According to the FO, the two discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy, and people-to-people contacts while also emphasising the importance of dialogue at political level.

Dar congratulated Azerbaijan on winning the bid to host COP29 and expressed Pakistan’s interest in cooperation on climate change. “He also appreciated Azerbaijan’s principled stance on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the FO said.