Another teenage girl reported as missing in Karachi

Days after a girl named Dua Zehra Kazmi was reportedly kidnapped in Karachi, another teenager by the name of Nimra Kazmi has gone missing from the city's Saudabad area, it emerged on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged against unknown suspects on the complaint of Nargis Nadeem Syed — the missing girl's mother.

The complainant, who is a lady health worker, narrated the incident in the FIR. "I went for my duty on April 20, while my 15-year-old daughter Nimra Kazmi was at home located in Saudabad, Malir. When I returned home at around 10.30am, my daughter was not there," she wrote.

According to the complainant, she tried contacting her daughter on her two cell phone numbers but did not get an answer. The girl's mother said she also enquired from neighbours and relatives but no one knew her whereabouts.

The woman suspected that her daughter had been kidnapped by unknown suspects and requested the police to trace her.

The police registered the FIR under Section 365-B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage ) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The station house officer of the police station concerned said they had registered the case on the very first day when the case was reported.