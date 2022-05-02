Sheikh Rashid says his life in danger

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday submitted a complaint with the Kohsar police station informing them that his life was in danger, police said.

In his complaint, Mr Ahmed said some suspicious people had been seen outside his house in F-7/4. “I am a former interior minister and am receiving threats from the incumbent Rana Sanaullah,” he added.

“I am an important opponent of the government and my life is in danger,” he stated in the complaint, and nominated Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, and Rana Sanaullah in case he was murdered outside or inside a jail.

When contacted, Station House Officer of Kohsar police station Tipu Sultan confirmed that Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had submitted a compliant and legal opinion had been sought from the police prosecution department for further action.

In another complaint, Mr Ahmed addressed to directors generals of ISI, MI, FIA and IB, stating that the interior minister had removed the names of some notorious drug dealers from the ECL list without the permission of the cabinet.

He requested that the illegal act be investigated and the nation be informed about the names of the notorious drug dealers.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2022