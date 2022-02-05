Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 05, 2022

Incidents of past week could increase, Sheikh Rashid alludes to terrorism attacks

Dawn.comPublished February 5, 2022 - Updated February 5, 2022 05:49pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addresses a ceremony held in Rawalpindi in relevance to Kashmir Day. — DawnNewsTv
Making an apparent reference to the recent rise in terrorism incidents and attacks on security forces, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that incidents that had taken place over the past week could further increase.

"I do not want to comment on the talks here. The Taliban have intervened but the incidents that occurred in the past week could increase. They could rise [further]," he said while addressing a ceremony held in Rawalpindi in relevance to Kashmir Day.

Rashid did not elaborate further on this comment, which was, apparently, also an allusion to the the end of a month-long ceasefire between the government and proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in December last year.

The minister's comment has come in the wake of attempted attacks by terrorists on security forces camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Naushki late on Wednesday evening.

Following the incidents, the military's media wing said the attacks had been "successfully repulsed” while dealing heavy damage to the terrorists.

At least 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, martyred during the armed attacks and subsequent security operations by Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It was followed by a grenade attack at a Levies checkpost in the border town of Chaman in Balochistan on Friday.

Six people, including two Levies personnel, were injured in the incident.

These incidents are the latest in a string of attacks in Balochistan and come a week after ten soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district.

According to the ISPR, the "fire raid" by terrorists in Kech occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," the statement had said.

Two days after the attack, three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder were martyred and eight others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

Prior to that on Jan 30, 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

'Very good relations with Afghanistan'

During his speech on Saturday, Rashid also spoke about ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August last year.

He said the Afghan Taliban had had fought a war for years and got freedom for their country, adding that "our sympathies lie with Muslims."

"Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and when I say Afghanistan I mean the Taliban, are very good," he said, adding that his ministry and military institutions had held several meetings with the Afghan Taliban.

"We want to live like good neighbours with Afghanistan," he said. "Afghanistan's progress is Pakistan's progress, and the Taliban's success is Muslims' success."

'Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir'

In relevance to Kashmir Day, Rashid said the condition of Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir was lamentable.

"There will be elections in [the Indian state] of UP (Uttar Pradesh) on February 10 and look how Muslims are living there. Look what Muslims are being subjected to in Delhi," he said, adding that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had not given a single ticket to a Muslim candidate for elections.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, he said, "Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir."

"We want your (occupied Kashmir's) freedom," he added. "You decide what you want. We are standing with you for your freedom."

Criticism against opposition

Turning his attention to the opposition, he said their days were numbered in politics.

"Nawaz Sharif's politics will end just like Nasla Tower was demolished and the decline of PPP's politics will be similar to the demolition of Tejori Heights," he commented.

Rashid held the opposition responsible for growing inflation in the country, saying that they had looted Pakistan's wealth and taken it abroad.

Rashid said if a day would come where he had to choose between going abroad or being hanged in Adiala Jail, he would leave the country.

"I will not flee after showing a fake medical certificate," he added, taking an apparent jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The minister also slammed feudal lords and industrialists, holding them responsible for the unfair distribution of resources and comparing them with "mafias".

"They give small donations to different political parties to silence [them] and make profits when there is a shortage of commodities," he regretted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he continued, wanted put the corrupt, dishonest and money launderers in the country behind bars, but he couldn't do so because the "system here works only to punish the poor".

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 05, 2022 05:52pm
Be vigilant, calm and do not panic!
Reply Recommend 0
saada
Feb 05, 2022 05:53pm
He can keep dreaming about Kashmir for another 1000 years. mere lip servicing. I bet nothing would change
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Feb 05, 2022 05:54pm
It's because of people like you who have opened up our country to the Taliban
Reply Recommend 0
Harris Sultan
Feb 05, 2022 06:02pm
So TLP, TTP and Taliban are governed by India?
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Feb 05, 2022 06:03pm
Repulsed... Repulsing... Still repulsing... Continuing to repluse... So many twist and turns to hide your incompetent and lies
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Feb 05, 2022 06:06pm
Fake shake
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Feb 05, 2022 06:10pm
He is a PakPM material.
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib
Feb 05, 2022 06:12pm
Thank you sir for your information
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Feb 05, 2022 06:17pm
Don't tell us that, tell us what are you doing to counter these attacks?
Reply Recommend 0
Zakir
Feb 05, 2022 06:27pm
Are you an astrologer , awesome minister
Reply Recommend 0
Beggars can't be Choosers
Feb 05, 2022 06:30pm
Never seen a Interior minister giving such motivational speech to his people. It's so inspiring.. Wah Sheikh sahab, wah...
Reply Recommend 0
Zakir
Feb 05, 2022 06:32pm
Joker jokes again here
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Feb 05, 2022 06:33pm
How is it possible? We have the most powerful military in the world and the best intelligence agency.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Feb 05, 2022 06:39pm
Kashmir will NEVER belong to Pakistan. The sooner they understand the better it is all. Where are minorities in the Pakistani Parliament?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 05, 2022 06:40pm
If Sheikh Rashid already knows of the coming imminent attacks then now is the real test of PTI's proof of competent governance by stopping them. If it fails in its duty then it would justifiably be called the incompetent Govt. of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Feb 05, 2022 06:42pm
Green signal to perpetuators?
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Feb 05, 2022 06:43pm
So what are you doing about it? Are you doing false flag ops to capture power? Is IK trying to become chief martial law administrator?
Reply Recommend 0

