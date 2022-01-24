Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2022

RAW paying local criminals in Pakistan to sabotage peace: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniPublished January 24, 2022 - Updated January 24, 2022 08:32pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks in the Senate on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks in the Senate on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that after India faced its "biggest defeat" in Afghanistan, its intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was now paying local criminals in Pakistan to sabotage peace here.

He made these remarks during a Senate briefing, saying that all members of the upper house of parliament were aware of the situation in Balochistan, where around five to six militant outfits, including Daesh, Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan, Balochistan Republican Army and some Al Qaeda offshoots, were operating.

But, he assured, "our security forces are vigilant and will continue to take action against terrorists who want to destabilise the country."

'Govt not holding talks with TTP anymore'

Addressing the matter of talks between the government and proscribed TTP today, Rashid said the talks were not being held anymore.

"Talks are not possible with those [elements] who are against the integrity of Pakistan," he underlined.

The minister had on Saturday also revealed that Pakistan did not feature directly in the talks, which were held between the Taliban regime in Kabul and the TTP.

Also read: Opposition senators seek explanation from Sheikh Rashid over rising terror incidents

In today's briefing, Rashid said Pakistan had provided some elements, which wanted peace, with a chance for talks. "However, those who raise strong demands that are against the integrity of Pakistan can never be engaged in a dialogue," he said.

Moreover, he said, it was the TTP that violated the ceasefire between both sides, adding that the government “did not contact them after that”.

He also informed the Senate that arrests had been made in the Dasu bus attack case, in which 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed.

The minister also told the upper house that around 200 kilometres of fencing was left at the Balochistan border with Afghanistan.

Referring to reports of the Afghan Taliban uprooting a portion of the fence along the Pak-Afghan border, he said a portion of fencing was demolished and "it was not along the main line."

He also asked opposition parties to delay their March 23rd rally, saying several foreign dignitaries would visit Islamabad at that time and "there will be strict security" with no room for rallies.

Today's briefing was scheduled in response to an adjournment motion seeking an explanation from the minister over terror incidents in the country. The motion was submitted by the opposition parties on Friday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Umar
Jan 24, 2022 08:35pm
If he keeps quite, he reminds me of real life Charlie Chaplin.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jan 24, 2022 08:38pm
Waiting for this statement as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Bahubali
Jan 24, 2022 08:38pm
No proof. Just accusations.
Reply Recommend 0
Bahubali
Jan 24, 2022 08:39pm
Hide the incompetence by blaming predecessors or the sworn enemies. That way you look perfect.
Reply Recommend 0
Go
Jan 24, 2022 08:42pm
They are jokers just laugh at them
Reply Recommend 0
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Jan 24, 2022 08:48pm
Talking through every orifice. Definitely one for the high office.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Jan 24, 2022 08:57pm
Blame it on India .. nation will forget and forgive everything else .
Reply Recommend 0
R S Chakravarti
Jan 24, 2022 09:01pm
So India didn't need Afghan help after all. Maybe they never used Afghanistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Fazalisb
Jan 24, 2022 09:01pm
He's putting blame of his own incompetence on others.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

24 Jan, 2022

Anti-extremism policy

HAD there been more far-sighted policymaking on the part of the state and an understanding of how religious ...
Government’s silence
Updated 24 Jan, 2022

Government’s silence

A MAJOR trial is underway in London during which Pakistan has repeatedly been mentioned as the place where payment...
24 Jan, 2022

Cutting mangroves

FOR Karachi, the mangrove cover along its coastline is a thin line of defence against potential oceanic and climatic...
Yemen atrocity
Updated 23 Jan, 2022

Yemen atrocity

The sooner this war is ended, the better, to halt the suffering of Yemen's people and ensure security of all regional states.
23 Jan, 2022

Regressive taxation

THE FBR appears to have kicked up a new and unnecessary controversy by serving notices on currency dealers to ...
23 Jan, 2022

Medico-legal flaws

ON Friday, a 13-page verdict authored by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court revealed a shocking fact...