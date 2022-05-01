Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Tuesday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted, hence Eidul Fitr will fall on Tuesday, May 3.

The committee's chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. "No authentic testimony of the moon being sighted was received therefore it was agreed with the consensus that Eidul Fitr will be on May 3," he said.

Maulana Azad said it was the committee's effort to further strengthen itself as a platform for "unity" and spread that message to households.

"Our effort in the future as well will be that we move forward together," he said.

The committee had convened the meeting this evening to sight the moon for Eidul Fitr in Karachi, whereas zonal bodies of the committee also met in Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Shawwal moon has been sighted in several other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, where the first day of Eid will fall on Monday (tomorrow).

Earlier, the committee members in Karachi said the moon had not been sighted anywhere in the city, adding the final decision would be announced by the committee chairman from Islamabad.