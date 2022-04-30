PM in Jeddah for talks with Saudi leadership to boost bilateral ties

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the port city of Jeddah on Friday on the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

On his arrival, the premier was received by Governor of Makkah Region Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and Saudi Arabia’s National Security Adviser Dr Musaed Al-Aiban.

Mr Sharif was accompanied by key cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, CPEC Authority chief Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

During the visit, the prime minister will have meetings with the Saudi crown prince and other officials, with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and exploring opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

Shehbaz will meet crown prince, other officials to discuss economic, trade and investment issues

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

After his arrival in Saudi Arabia, the prime minister and his delegation paid respects at the Roza-i-Rasool (PBUH) and offered nawafil in Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s relationship is marked by mutual trust and understanding and close cooperation. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in high esteem.

The bilateral relationship is complemented by close collaboration at regional and international forums. Saudi Arabia is also a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistani workers, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two countries. Regular high-level visits are a key feature of this relationship.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif and his delegation, after arrival in Madina, twice visited the Roza-i-Rasool and paid their respects.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2022