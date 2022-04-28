Swat villagers accused of thrashing, detaining policemen

SWAT: Matta police here on Wednesday accused the residents of Baidara village of attacking policemen and detaining them in a hujra.

They said that the villagers attacked the law enforcers when they arrested two accused in the village. Police registered FIR against 14 identified and about 50 unidentified persons belonging to Dherai area in Baidara village.

They said that the police team led by SI Taj Mohammad arrested Nasrey and his son Shahenshah and were taking them to police station when the villagers including Ilyas, Zahid Hussain, Noor Khan, Usman, Rahmat Ali, Ilyas, Slaman, Madani, Roydad, Hussain Zada, Dildar, Ihsan, Mian Said, Abdullah and 50 others attacked them.

They said that the villagers detained them in a local hujra belonging to Ilyas Khan where they snatched their weapons and beat them. According to the FIR, when other policemen were informed about the incident, a heavy contingent reached the village and released the hostage policemen and shifted them to hospital for treatment.

Police registered FIR against the villagers under sections 7ATA, 149, 148, 427, 395, 353, 225 and 324 of law. However, when the police team led by SHO Habib Said reached there to arrest them, a large number of villagers blocked their way and fired in the air to resist them.

Sources said that police party returned from the area. They said that DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, DSP Pir Said and other officers were engaged in a jirga in the hujra of Matta tehsil nazim Abdullah Khan, who is also the brother of chief minister, to settle the matter.

SECTION 144: The administration has imposed Section 144 in the district, prohibiting firing in the air, fireworks, display of weapons, pillion riding and sale of crackers and firearms.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan stated that in case of violation, legal action would be taken under section 188 of PPC. The ban will remain intact for 15 days.

