Blinken urges Israel, Palestinians to 'end the cycle of violence'

AFPPublished April 20, 2022 - Updated April 20, 2022 11:40am
A combination photo of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (L), Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (C) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R). — Reuters/AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Tuesday to “end the cycle of violence” after a sharp escalation in tensions in recent days.

In separate calls with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Blinken stressed “the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza by exercising restraint and refraining from actions that escalate tensions,” the State Department said.

He also urged both sides to exercise “restraint” and refrain “from actions that escalate tensions” including at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third-holiest site, but known to Jews as the Temple Mount — Judaism's holiest place — in Jerusalem's Israeli-annexed Old City.

In his call with Lapid, Blinken reiterated the US government's “steadfast commitment” to Israel's security and condemned recent rocket attacks allegedly from Gaza.

In his call with Abbas, Blinken affirmed the US commitment to improving Palestinians' quality of life.

But with both leaders, Blinken urged for a two-state solution.

The State Department announced on Tuesday evening that Yael Lempert, assistant secretary for near eastern affairs, would travel to Jordan, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Egypt for talks aimed at “reducing tensions” in the region.

Her trip will last from Tuesday until April 26.

Israel carried out its first airstrike on the Gaza Strip in months early on Tuesday, in response to a rocket allegedly fired from the Palestinian enclave after a weekend of violence around the Jerusalem holy site.

The strikes come after weeks of mounting violence, with a total of 23 Palestinians and Arab-Israelis killed, including alleged assailants who are said to have targeted Israelis in four deadly attacks.

The violence, coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramazan as well as the Jewish Passover festival, has sparked fears of a repeat of last year's events, when similar circumstances sparked an 11-day assault by Israel that levelled parts of Gaza.

Mr right
Apr 20, 2022 11:41am
US must condemn Israeli terrorism in Palestine!
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 20, 2022 11:48am
Same old script. The peace process to nowhere
