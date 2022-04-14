Sheikh Rashid predicts fall of Shehbaz govt after June

PESHAWAR: Former federal minister for interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that in the present scenario the coalition government headed by Shehbaz Sharif will hardly run the country’s affairs after June 2022.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel here on Wednesday, he said that the Imran Khan-led government had done nothing wrong but its independent foreign policy caused its fall. He said that those, who came into power, would bring dollars to the country to improve national economy.

Sh Rashid, who is also chief of Awami Muslim League-Pakistan, said that as an ally, he always stood firm with former prime minister Imran Khan and never thought about the consequences. “Imran decided to resign and I seconded his decision. Imran Khan is facing life threat. International forces can take life of Mr Khan,” he claimed.

Criticising the dissident parliamentarians of PTI, he said that they would face public wrath during election campaign in their respective constituencies.

About smear campaign against army, the former interior minister said whoever was involved in the negative propaganda, should stop it immediately.

He said that those, who used abusive language against army from abroad, sensed it seriously to improve their relations with military.

About the changes on political scene, he said the lines totally changed. “Our rival parties call us selected and asked for fresh elections. Now, we call Shehbaz Sharif imported prime minister and raise the slogan for general polls in the country,” he added.

Criticising the allied parties that partied ways with Imran Khan, he said that they faced issues like that of missing persons during the PML-N and PPP governments but they forgot their past and joined hands with those parties.

To a question, he said Imran Khan should also improve his relations with military. He also predicted that the government might send Imran Khan behind bars.

