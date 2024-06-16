E-office to ensure transparency in governance: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the main objective behind the usage of e-office system in federal ministries and departments was to provide better services to the public, besides ensuring transparency in governance.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a review meeting on shifting the federal ministries and departments to e-office.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM’s coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and other relevant senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Says the system will help save billions of rupees

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that with this system, billions of rupees in the national exchequer could be saved and lesser use of paper would also cast positive effects on the environment. He ordered simplification and security of the e-office system.

He also directed expediting work on matters related to a cooperation agreement with Huawei, a Chinese company.

The meeting was apprised of progress made on the e-office system, its implementation and reforms. For the evaluation of the success of this system, key performance indicators were being arranged, besides overhauling National Information Technology Board, the meeting told.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2024