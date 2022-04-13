DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2022

'Misunderstandings' with military must be resolved: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 06:15pm
Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a press conference in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV
Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a press conference in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday condemned the recent criticism of the Pakistan Army — both on social media and the streets — and indirectly acknowledged that the PTI and its allies have "misunderstandings" with the military establishment which he said must be resolved.

The military has come under criticism this week on social media forums, and Twitter trends against the armed forces and its leadership have seen intense activity. Slogans critical of the army were also chanted during country-wide protests staged on Sunday in support of former prime minister Imran Khan following his ouster from power over the weekend via a successful no-confidence motion.

Since last Sunday, the top trending hashtags on Twitter were those targeting the army, the judiciary and the new government, and on Tuesday the tweets using those hashtags soared to 4.3 million.

Ahmed, the former interior minister, while responding to a reporter's question in Peshawar today, said: "No slogan should be raised against the army."

Without naming any specific party, Ahmed said the PTI and allies should follow PML-N and Co's suit and mend ties with the military.

"If those who curse [them] can make peace with them then we should also remove our misunderstandings and establish good relations with them (the army)," he said.

Ahmed appeared to blame the PML-N for the anti-army trends on social media, saying that the army was being criticised through a "conspiracy".

"These are the same people who cursed this army from London and Gujranwala and now they're polishing their boots," he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Pakistan Army officials on Tuesday took note of the recent criticism directed at the institution on social media and expressed complete confidence in the leadership's "well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law".

The Federal Investigation Agency also arrested eight people from across Punjab yesterday after it launched a crackdown on social media activists that it believed had been involved in a smear campaign against institutions.

Recent reports suggest that online activists associated with the PTI's social media wing are also allegedly being harassed for which the party's central secretary general Asad Umar said the party had drafted a petition and would file it in the high courts today.

Ahmed, in his media talk today, was also questioned about the issue of missing persons but denied any such incidents or cases taking place during his recent tenure as the interior minister.

'Imran Khan will give call to Islamabad'

Ahmed said the nation was still standing with Khan and told reporters to wait till June 15, saying that the PTI chief would "give a call" for Islamabad.

"There is a threat to his life and he can be put in jail too but that doesn't make a difference," he said.

The AML chief claimed it was an "international master plan" to bring the current coalition government in power and alleged that "international powers could get Imran Khan killed."

Despite the threat, he said, Khan was not ready to share the National Assembly floor with the current "imported" government.

Ahmed said he had already sent his resignation to Khan, adding that his would be the first when the resignations of PTI MNAs from the NA get accepted.

He also claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would be brought back to the country now that his party's government is in power.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Adeel
Apr 13, 2022 05:17pm
There is no misunderstanding. We know you were conspiring against the chief. And we're glad you failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Hucchappa Bewarsi
Apr 13, 2022 05:31pm
Another slap seems to have worked for him to start mumbling and fall in to line.
Reply Recommend 0
SG
Apr 13, 2022 05:33pm
So why is the US suddenly so positive towards Pakistan’s elite?
Reply Recommend 0
Ambreen
Apr 13, 2022 05:33pm
Did he get a friendly knock on his door?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 13, 2022 05:36pm
Wht.do you fear you will not be elected and want to get selected again.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 13, 2022 05:42pm
@Adeel, what makes you now, a boot licker of the boot polishers! Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 13, 2022 05:44pm
There's an international conspiracy against Pakistan and the imported government has been installed by USA. The ones posting against are not PTI's social media wing but PMLN posing as PTI's personnel and is a huge conspiracy. All the wrong things are done by PMLN but they pose as if they are PTI so no one can blame them. Pakistan is in great danger this Ramadan and so is the life of Imran Con.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 13, 2022 05:46pm
You already proved yourself as a caricature.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Kazmi
Apr 13, 2022 05:46pm
The armed forces should stay away from these Rats called politicians . All of them .
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Apr 13, 2022 06:10pm
Why can't the free public criticize the military for interfering in political affairs of the country?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
Chilling tactics
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

The vicious cycle of the state silencing citizens must stop.
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...