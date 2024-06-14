Pakistan’s T20 World Cup hopes washed out as rain cancels US, Ireland match

Pakistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup on Friday after the match between the United States and Ireland was washed out.

The match was delayed by over three hours as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield.

South Florida has suffered heavy rain and flooding and the game on Tuesday at Lauderhill between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned.

There were heavy showers earlier on Friday morning and umpires held multiple inspections.

The US qualify for the Super Eights stage, along with group leader India, while Pakistan, Ireland and Canada are eliminated.