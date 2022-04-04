DAWN.COM Logo

'Stop Imran Khan's coup': Bilawal urges Supreme Court

Dawn.comPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 01:48pm
Opposition leaders address a press conference in Islamabad today. —DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday urged the Supreme Court to "stop Imran Khan's coup" and form a "full court bench to address the political crisis" in Pakistan.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, he asserted that what happened in the National Assembly on Sunday was a blatant violation of the Constitution.

"There is one legal way of removing the prime minister — the no confidence motion. Imran Khan, just for the sake of his ego, sabotaged the no-trust process by violating the Constitution."

His remarks come a day after the dismissal of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Khan on Sunday by outgoing National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly by President Arif Alvi.

Later in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took notice of the NA deputy speaker's ruling. A five-member bench will resume hearing the case at 1pm.

In the joint-opposition's media talk today, Bilawal called the dismissal of the no-confidence move "suicide for Imran Khan" and his party. Several PPP supporters, he said, were rejoicing at "successfully ousting the government".

"But we will never be happy because we are democratic and constitutional parties," he said, pointing out that today, April 4, marks the date former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not dispensed justice by the Supreme Court.

"The judiciary failed to provide us justice. Our presidential reference is still pending. The court couldn't stop Zia's coup, it couldn't stop Musharraf's coup ... But we are requesting you: stop Imran Khan's coup.

"Your decision will write the future of the country. It will decide whether our constitution is just a piece of paper or a document that protects the integrity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Bilawal said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, said that undoubtedly, Article 69 of the Constitution stated that the parliamentary proceedings were protected.

"But if the law is broken in the National Assembly, will no one be accountable for it?"

He added that the he had high hopes from the Supreme Court today and would only talk about matter further after its verdict.

NA proceedings

Shehbaz Sharif also alleged that what happened in the NA session on Sunday was a "planned conspiracy".

"On March 24, the speaker had granted leave to the no-confidence motion. If there was an objection on it under Article 5, why was the leave granted?"

Shehbaz said that the assembly had a system and legal branch. The speaker, he pointed out, tabled the agenda item in Parliament after completing all the legal procedures. "Otherwise, he rejects it in his office only."

The PML-N leader lamented that voting on the resolution had to take place yesterday but "Imran Khan's dishonesty and ill-will came in between and he used the deputy speaker as his accomplice in the crime".

"When we sat in the house yesterday, immediately after the recitation of the Holy Quran, the floor was given to Fawad Chaudhry. He read a paper and God knows what he said. Subsequently, the deputy speaker read aloud from a written order and then left. This means that he [deputy speaker] used Article 5 to dismiss the motion."

The opposition leader claimed that Imran Khan and his people "couldn't face their defeat and therefore compromised democracy and broke the constitution".

"You have seen that the public is going into a vacuum ever since," he said, adding, that the outgoing government had used the word "traitor" as a joke.

Threat letter

Shehbaz also pointed out that former Pakistan Ambassador to the US Asad Khan had been in touch with the US government even after receiving the 'threat letter', which PM Imran Khan called "foreign conspiracy" hatched to topple his government.

He said that Asad had tweeted a thank you note for the US government even after a meeting on March 16. Shehbaz demanded that if a meeting took place on March 7 and if something about a regime change was conveyed that day, why was a meeting called on March 16.

"These are very conflicting things and will haunt the nation for a very long time."

Shehbaz reiterated that if a threat letter was received on March 7, why wasn't Article 5 brought up in the March 24 session of the National Assembly.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Rizwan
Apr 04, 2022 01:51pm
Mr Shahbaz Sharif is on Bail by court ,what a disgrace he is candidate for PM ship
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 04, 2022 01:51pm
When you are so careless to give reins to a novice, you should dance to his music.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Pervez Rashid
Apr 04, 2022 01:52pm
Offer suitcase full of money...
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Apr 04, 2022 01:54pm
Opposition seems to be terrified of an election. Seems odd that they do.
Reply Recommend 0
Farah
Apr 04, 2022 01:55pm
How is it a coup if he's calling for elections?
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 04, 2022 01:55pm
Billawal is right. There should be full court bench.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 04, 2022 01:56pm
Blatantly influencing SC decision before the verdict. Mafia tactics!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sak
Apr 04, 2022 01:57pm
To avoid Changa Manga, Muree, Sind house situations… We need presidential system.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 04, 2022 01:59pm
● 1958, ● 1969, ● 1977, ● 1999, ● 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Apr 04, 2022 02:01pm
Yes, bring DG ISI, MI and everyone to conduct the hearing. What kind of a boy he's?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 04, 2022 02:01pm
Look at their faces, treachery to the nation is written on their face.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 04, 2022 02:04pm
Mqm leader has aged within a night.
Reply Recommend 0
Finally ++
Apr 04, 2022 02:09pm
But he's already removed and de-notified. Where is the coup? It's all relative.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Apr 04, 2022 02:11pm
pdm flop drama begins.
Reply Recommend 0
Stargazer
Apr 04, 2022 02:11pm
First coup ever where the guy breaks his own government and calls for general elections. Does it make sense
Reply Recommend 0
ZAk
Apr 04, 2022 02:12pm
coup to tackle conspirators?
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 04, 2022 02:14pm
Simple to go election
Reply Recommend 0
CuriousKhan
Apr 04, 2022 02:23pm
The sad story is that all that is happening from no trust to dissolving are part of our law and anyone can abuse it as much as they want.
Reply Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 04, 2022 02:23pm
@Rizwan, not only him but the entire entourage of the so called opposition is on bail ironically cases made onto each other not IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 04, 2022 02:23pm
When is he going to tell us all the great things he has done in Sind?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 04, 2022 02:26pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Rip
Apr 04, 2022 02:34pm
Give the PM post to Nawaz... atleast he can return
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Apr 04, 2022 02:34pm
Go and find out your true leadership worth in election.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 04, 2022 02:35pm
Khan gave them a massive aftershock and it's just the beginning.
Reply Recommend 0

