DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

PM Imran says have advised president to dissolve assemblies

Dawn.comPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 12:54pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on Sunday, said he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

His announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Imran congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

The premier said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that "treason" was being committed in front of the nation. "I want to say, 'ghabrana nahi hai' (do not worry). God is watching over Pakistan."

He said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

Prime Minister Imran said the "billions of rupees" that had been spent to "buy" lawmakers' votes would be wasted and advised those who had taken money to donate it to orphanages and the poor.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," he added.

More to follow.

No Confidence
No Confidence

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (50)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ashfaq
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Sportsman spirit..I cant play so wont let you play......
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Please dissolve Sindh assembly also.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
IKForever
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
My PM is victorious yet again.
Reply Recommend 0
King
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Very good decision...
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Great move IK will win
Reply Recommend 0
Khanjee
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Sincere and mandatory move in the times of need. PTI to benefit.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
What a sore loser Imran Niazi turned out to be!
Reply Recommend 0
saad
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
go selected go
Reply Recommend 0
Banda
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
Much needed decision for restoration of stability
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 03, 2022 12:41pm
Pakistan Zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif.elahi
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
Nice joke
Reply Recommend 0
Seedha Saadha
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
Well played Skipper!!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
When a clown becomes a PM then such incidents shouldn't be surprising.
Reply Recommend 0
Abubakar
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
Great leader Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
LOL, great move. Opposition in shock. WOW
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriya
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
as expected.. he is fascist man .. dont expect anything democratic from him
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
Coward PM
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 03, 2022 12:44pm
All the indians will cry now
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedonline
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
Well played Kaptaan!!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
He'll come back stronger, wiser, and powerful. #PakistanZindabad
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
May nai khel raha...
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
A slap in the face of those that thought he would be removed
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
Bravo! Well done Imran Khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
Pathetic
Reply Recommend 0
Shah manjoor
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
Banana Republic of pudina
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
As expected looters could never win
Reply Recommend 0
Nishith C Joshi
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
Coward.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
Well played.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 03, 2022 12:47pm
Great! The Mir Sadiqs and Mir Jafers have been checkmated!
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 03, 2022 12:47pm
Both KHAN and SURI should be immediately be dismissed for becoming INSANE
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
Insane...Constitution bulldozed...
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
The people are with you IK! Keep these corrupt out!
Reply Recommend 0
Junglistan
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
Keep it up. Atleast I don't want the regime of thugs in the disguise of opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic pakistani
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
Super power of Pakistan.... Imran khan.absolutely nailed it
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
Great move. Imran Khan revealed his trump card.
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi
Apr 03, 2022 12:49pm
master stroke!!?
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Apr 03, 2022 12:49pm
Niazi the traitor
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Apr 03, 2022 12:49pm
Well done Imran Khan! This is a brave decision!
Reply Recommend 0
Urwa
Apr 03, 2022 12:49pm
So this was the surprise. Meddling with the constitution. Frivolous.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2022 12:50pm
Captain's last ball - a full toss. Clean bowled the last wicket.
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Apr 03, 2022 12:50pm
ghabrana nahi hai :D
Reply Recommend 0
Mon
Apr 03, 2022 12:50pm
Another drama. How power thirsty is this Khan?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2022 12:51pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Apr 03, 2022 12:52pm
Won the world cup again but this time against the United States of Sanctions.
Reply Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Apr 03, 2022 12:53pm
Very good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Apr 03, 2022 12:53pm
When sure of losing the match , the captain wants to cancel the match itself .
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Apr 03, 2022 12:53pm
Master stroke by the PM - This was the only way to deal with this gang of thieves and turn-coats
Reply Recommend 0
Be good
Apr 03, 2022 12:53pm
Imran Khan's action is very unconstitutional.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...