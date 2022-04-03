DAWN.COM Logo

Govt appoints Omer Cheema as Punjab governor, sacks Chaudhry Sarwar

Dawn.comPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 11:45am
This combo photo shows Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the federal government had removed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from his post, appointing Omer Sarfraz Cheema as his replacement.

The announcement also came hours before a crucial session of the National Assembly on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as a sitting of the Punjab Assembly to elect a new leader of the house following Usman Buzdar's resignation.

It was not immediately clear why the federal government decided to remove Sarwar and the information minister, who announced the development on Twitter, did not provide a reason.

At the time. the minister said that the new governor would be announced later. "According to the Constitution, the deputy speaker [of the Punjab Assembly] will be the acting governor," he said.

Later, he shared that Cheema, the PTI's former information secretary, had been appointed the new Punjab governor.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Cheema on his appointment and wished him luck. "[Cheema] is our old colleague and one of the ideological members of Imran Khan's movement for justice party," he said.

Sarwar is a former member of the British parliament and had abandoned his political career in Glasgow to serve in Pakistan in 2013. He had joined the PML-N and was made the Punjab governor after the party won the 2013 general elections in the centre as well as in Punjab.

However, he had had resigned from Punjab governor office in January 2015 and immediately joined the PTI. In September 2018, he was sworn in as governor for a second term.

Meanwhile, the new Punjab governor is one of the pioneer members of the PTI. He had joined the party in April 1996 and served as its central information secretary for five years as well as the chairman’s spokesperson for a brief stint in 2015. He has also served as party’s deputy organiser of Punjab.

Yours Truly
Apr 03, 2022 09:24am
Desperate attempts.
Reply
Omer
Apr 03, 2022 09:28am
Punishment for accepting Buzdar's resignation?
Reply
Yasir
Apr 03, 2022 09:28am
So much turmoil…
Reply
Khanjee
Apr 03, 2022 09:31am
Why has he been removed? Am I missing something here?
Reply
Ghabrana nahi hai
Apr 03, 2022 09:33am
Straight six from Imran Khan. opposition please fasten your seat belts and take your positions.
Reply
Izzy
Apr 03, 2022 09:37am
Ch. Sarmar openly admitted this whole tabdeeli non sense was a farce quite some time ago. Pti is just trying to now put their yes men before being vacated out.
Reply
Muna
Apr 03, 2022 09:38am
IK government is trembling!
Reply
Muna
Apr 03, 2022 09:39am
IK and PTI even afraid of his own shadow
Reply
ST
Apr 03, 2022 09:39am
Our prayers for Imran khan
Reply
Syed
Apr 03, 2022 09:39am
Imran khan going full Cersei Lannister!
Reply
Ashley22
Apr 03, 2022 09:41am
Seems Governor was not ready to take illegal action asked by Imran, so dismissed.
Reply
Ahmedonline
Apr 03, 2022 09:43am
Imran keeping the opposition on its toes
Reply
Mamoon
Apr 03, 2022 09:43am
@Muna, it's not trembling it's action time
Reply
Shazia
Apr 03, 2022 09:45am
IK can go to any low level to save his government. Coward
Reply
Mir
Apr 03, 2022 09:45am
"Sarwar is a former member of the British parliament..." Now that is interesting!
Reply
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 03, 2022 09:46am
In my view, he played a double role and betrayed PM Imran Khan, because he wanted CM position that he wished for. Good move!
Reply
Ali da Malanga
Apr 03, 2022 09:46am
Now the opposition is realizing why Buzdar had submitted his resignation to the PM and not to the governor which is what the opposition kept pointing out.
Reply
F Khan
Apr 03, 2022 09:47am
Khan Sb in panic mode.
Reply
Bholey
Apr 03, 2022 09:47am
Kaptaan has got follow-on and preparing for big second innings which is general elections.
Reply
AAA
Apr 03, 2022 09:47am
This will only sharpen the dissidents will.
Reply
Citizen
Apr 03, 2022 09:48am
All in frustration
Reply
Fastestrack
Apr 03, 2022 09:52am
Accusing others of horse trading
Reply
Aziz
Apr 03, 2022 09:53am
Surprise by Imran !
Reply
Khalid
Apr 03, 2022 09:56am
Hitwicket
Reply
AinOther
Apr 03, 2022 09:57am
Caught between the dragon and his wrath, another victim falls..
Reply
Tallat
Apr 03, 2022 10:00am
It seems like sarwar has changed his loyalty again.
Reply
MirzaCanada
Apr 03, 2022 10:00am
IK does not trust anyone. First, Buzdar and now Sarwar. Who is next?
Reply
Shan
Apr 03, 2022 10:01am
@Ghabrana nahi hai, what does this mean?
Reply
Salman
Apr 03, 2022 10:01am
Imran khan will deliver knock out punch just wait and watch specially Endians.
Reply
Mueen
Apr 03, 2022 10:04am
Sarwar has always been a unscrupulous character. Just Google about his scandals whilst in UK politics.
Reply
Dr. Q USA
Apr 03, 2022 10:06am
IK want to create chaos and destabilize the country before his departure.
Reply
NACParis
Apr 03, 2022 10:06am
We pray for the almighty to do whatever is better for the country.
Reply
DubDub
Apr 03, 2022 10:14am
Run out on a misfield...
Reply
Offtrack1
Apr 03, 2022 10:21am
Sinking ship
Reply
Salman
Apr 03, 2022 10:22am
He was playing against Perzaiv Elahi. Try to convince couple of PTI MPAs to vote for PMLN.
Reply
Anser
Apr 03, 2022 10:23am
Moles are sorted out !
Reply
UQ
Apr 03, 2022 10:29am
@Dr. Q. A clueless doctor, just want and see the chess game.
Reply
Zak
Apr 03, 2022 10:31am
Looks like he was working for pml n behind the scenes.
Reply
Tahir Raouf
Apr 03, 2022 10:32am
Mistrust on Elahi if elected CM, federal government wants to linger on the acceptance of resignation by Buzdar
Reply
M Emad
Apr 03, 2022 10:34am
BAD Motive.
Reply
Maqbool Latol
Apr 03, 2022 10:36am
He has no loyalty.
Reply
Wurger
Apr 03, 2022 10:38am
That's the surprise.
Reply
Rude shock
Apr 03, 2022 10:38am
i guess sarwar refused to do illegal action on imran's bidding. imran would rather destroy the country than give up govt after losing majority
Reply
HAK
Apr 03, 2022 10:39am
Sarwar is one of the Judas and Brutus
Reply
Ashfaq
Apr 03, 2022 10:52am
Rift within ranks..
Reply
Asim
Apr 03, 2022 11:04am
Imran will sacrifice anyone for a hope to save his chair. Ironic that Ch Pervez Elahi of PML Q with 10 seats is the saviour of 170 plus strong PTI now. Imran has given PTI members in plate to PML Q.
Reply
Rude shock
Apr 03, 2022 11:05am
Karma for sarwar abandoning his benefactors in 2015. Imran always stings his benefactors; Sarwar, Tareen, Aleem Khan, Musharraf are just some of the proofs,
Reply
Zig
Apr 03, 2022 11:22am
Looks like all ex PMLN members will be removed from PTI.
Reply
Cris Dăn
Apr 03, 2022 11:40am
A great choice.
Reply
Cris Dăn
Apr 03, 2022 11:40am
@Zig, should be. PTI needs a clean up.
Reply
Cris Dăn
Apr 03, 2022 11:40am
@HAK, indeed.
Reply
NSS
Apr 03, 2022 11:42am
Desperate move by PTI to remain in power.
Reply
NSS
Apr 03, 2022 11:44am
It reveals the state of democracy in Pakistan.
Reply
NSS
Apr 03, 2022 11:45am
@Shazia, save government? He,s power hungry.
Reply
NSS
Apr 03, 2022 11:46am
Cought by ball tempering!
Reply
Md. Harunur Rashid
Apr 03, 2022 11:51am
Mr. Choudhury sacked at the crucial moment. Who will be benefited ?
Reply
Rude shock
Apr 03, 2022 11:52am
Governor for 2 days?
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2022 12:01pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply

