Politics reaches fever pitch as Buzdar resigns in favour of Elahi, BAP crosses over to opposition

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister after incumbent Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to the prime minister.

In a message on Twitter, the prime minister's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, made the announcement.

Later, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib confirmed that Buzdar had presented his resignation to the prime minister.

Habib further said that PML-Q had decided to support the government in the no-confidence resolution submitted against PM Imran by the joint opposition.

These big developments came less than an hour after the opposition formally tabled a no-confidence resolution against PM Imran in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader Tariq Basheer Cheema, while talking to Geo News, confirmed that he has resigned from the federal cabinet and will support the opposition on the no-confidence vote.

In his resignation letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Cheema said he was "constrained to tender my resignation with immediate effect due to the inability of the government to bring stability to the democratic institutions and resolve serious governance issue[s] in the provinces".

Later in the day, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — a key government ally — announced it had "accepted the opposition's invitation". The announcement was made by BAP's parliamentary leader Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi in a press conference alongside opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari.

Shortly before Gill's announcement, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry hinted that a "big change" in the Punjab government was in the offing, saying "it is obvious that the decision for a change in the [provincial] government has to be taken [now]".

Earlier today, the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly.

Chaudhry made the remarks during an informal talk with ARY News.

When asked whether Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will meet PM Imran, Chaudhry said the meeting was taking place.

"Many big changes are about to take place," said the minister.

Chaudhry said details of the "big decisions" would be divulged very soon.

No-confidence resolution against Buzdar

Earlier today, a delegation of senior lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Buzdar with Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti. The secretary confirmed that the motion had been submitted, adding that it would be presented to the assembly speaker according to the rules and regulations.

"Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will take action on the no-confidence motion and requisition [notice] in accordance with the Constitution and the law," he said.

The requisition notice, a copy of which is available with Dawn, has been signed by PML-N leaders Rana Mashhood, Samiullah Khan, Mian Naseer, and others.

An official handout issued by the provincial assembly stated that 127 lawmakers had signed the no-trust motion against Buzdar while 120 had signed the requisition notice.

"As per the Constitution, the signatures of 74 members are required to requisition the provincial assembly session," Mashhood said in a video, adding that Buzdar can't dissolve the assembly once the no-trust move is submitted.

Additional reporting by Umar Farooq.