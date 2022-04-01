DAWN.COM Logo

PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three options: resignation, no-confidence vote or elections

Dawn.comPublished April 1, 2022 - Updated April 1, 2022 11:14pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview to ARY News. Photo courtesy ARY News
Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview to ARY News. Photo courtesy ARY News

Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Friday that the "establishment" had given him three options: "resignation, no-confidence [vote] or elections", following the filing of a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

He shared this during an interview to ARY News, which was aired on Friday, while responding to questions about whether the opposition, government or "another party" had proposed early elections and his resignation as options.

The premier said when he was presented with the three options, "We said elections is the best option, I cannot even think about resigning and as far as the no-confidence vote is concerned, I believe in fighting till the end."

Pointing out that several members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had defected to the opposition ahead of the no-trust vote, the premier explained that even if the opposition's no-trust move failed, "We cannot run the government with such people (defectors)."

So, he said, "it will be better for Pakistan if we hold elections again."

Asked whether he was prepared to go for early elections, he replied, "If we win [in] this [no-confidence] vote, it is a very good idea to go for early elections."

To a question about what would the government's strategy be in case the opposition's no-trust motion fails, he answered, "We will make a strategy [in the coming days]."

'There's threat to my life'

Earlier in the interview, the premier said there was a threat to his life, claiming that those conspiring to topple his government were "scared knowing that even if he is ousted, the public will continue to support him".

"I am saying this openly that there is a threat to my life," he said.

"They, all those who have colluded [against me], know that I will not sit silently," the prime minister went on, adding, "What do they think? They will spend Rs20 billion, Rs25 billion and topple my government and I will watch silently?"

"This is why I am saying openly, there is a threat to my life."

The prime minister's statement comes hours after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan had been reported by security agencies.

Earlier this week, PTI leader Faisal Vawda had made similar claims, stating that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate the prime minister over his refusal to "sell the country".

Vawda had made the remarks on ARY News show "Off the Record" in response to a question about a letter PM Imran brandished at the PTI's March 27 power show in Islamabad, claiming it contained "evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.

He said there was a threat to the prime minister's life but remained evasive when asked whether the purported conspiracy to assassinate the premier was mentioned in the letter.

When PM Imran Khan confirmed this in his interview, he said his life was under threat because he did not suit those involved in the conspiracy as well as "people like Shehbaz Sharif, who polishes boots" and "are slaves to money".

The premier added that people like PML-N President Shehbaz had no public support.

Without naming anyone, he continued, "They are afraid of people who have public support. They are talking about assassination because they know that if he (PM Imran) is ousted from the government, he will still be relevant because the public is with him."

"Then they go for the other option. Look at the history," PM Imran said, adding that "they will try their best through local collaborators, the three stooges" — a term he uses to refer to Shehbaz, PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister further claimed that a campaign would also be initiated for his "character assassination", adding that his wife, Bushra Bibi, and one of her associates named Farah would also be targeted.

'Knew about the conspiracy since Aug'

Earlier in the interview, the prime minister revealed that he was aware of the "conspiracy" being hatched to oust his government since August last year.

"I had an idea since August and I also knew that planning was ongoing in London," he said, adding that he had also informed his cabinet back then that the coming "winter would be a very difficult time for us".

He said he also had reports from agencies in this regard, as he went to name PML-N supremo as one of the persons involved in the conspiracy.

"He (Nawaz Sharif) was meeting people, people like Hussain Haqqani [...] who was involved in memogate. They were in constant touch," he alleged, claiming that Nawaz had held the last meeting in this regard on March 3. "And we received this document (a letter he claims has evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government) on March 7."

The prime minister went on to say that people who had colluded in this purported conspiracy were also against the Pakistan Army, adding that "Pakistan has been surviving because of its army."

"And Nawaz Sharif and his daughter have openly railed against the army," he remarked.

The prime minister further alleged that the joint opposition was making efforts to oust his government in order to get an NRO (amnesty).

"But I will never give them an NRO," he expressed his resolve.

Moreover, he said "external powers" needed "robbers and thugs ... and the corrupt who become their slaves to save their corruption".

He further claimed that the "threat letter" said if Imran Khan was ousted through the no-confidence vote, the foreign powers involved in the conspiracy would "forgive Pakistan".

"But if he survives the no-confidence vote, there will be dire consequences for Pakistan and we will isolate Imran Khan," he added. "How do they know that the new government will work [well] with them? ... This means that they had a connection with them (opposition). This means that this conspiracy is being hatched for the past six months."

He went on to say that some PTI members who had defected, people from the opposition and media persons had been meeting with officials at "embassies".

"I had all the reports," he said.

To a question about whether his recent visits to China and Russia had "fast-paced the process of regime change against him", he compared Pakistan's foreign policy to that of India.

"During the Cold War between America and the Soviet Union, they (India) remained non-aligned. They were close to the Soviet Union" but they still maintained ties with the US.

"And because of their (India's) foreign policy, see how is the Indian passport respected in comparison to Pakistan's," he added. "When you are a self-respecting nation, others respect you as well. But we continued to change blocs," he lamented.

He further lambasted the previous governments for allowing drone attacks in the country during America's war on terror.

'No differences on ISI chief's appointment'

In response to a question about civil-military relations with respect to "an appointment in October" — which was an apparent reference to the appointment of a new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general — the prime minister said, "We were all on one page. We had no differences"

He said he had no issues with the military leadership unlike past leaders, who were "scared of the army because of their corruption".

When the anchorperson specifically named the former ISI chief, Gen Faiz Hameed, asking whether the premier wanted him to continue as the spymaster because he was his favourite, PM Imran said he had worked with Gen Faiz for three years and he knew that the winter of 2021 winter "will the most difficult time for us".

Citing economic difficulties and the situation in Afghanistan after the US exit, he said "I was insisting on him (Gen Faiz) continuing till winter as he was experienced".

"They had their own view, which was that there was a system in the army. They had their own perspective and I had mine. But I wasn’t thinking about who will be the new army chief," he clarified.

He also denied reports that he intended to de-notify Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the army chief and said it was "the PML-N's disinformation campaign".

yogi
Apr 01, 2022 10:37pm
Drama Queen
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 01, 2022 10:37pm
TIMID - Poor dramatic performance. Stay at home after resigning or dissolution or handover. Do not even think of fighting another election because you do not feel safe.
Reply Recommend 0
Me
Apr 01, 2022 10:37pm
What complete hogwash, go back to england man
Reply Recommend 0
Zoot
Apr 01, 2022 10:38pm
Pathetic, at this point nobody cares.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 01, 2022 10:40pm
Different Page. Different Book. Different Language.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 01, 2022 10:41pm
He is becoming too annoying, it's not about him, it's about the country. All PM have threats against them or should be assumed. This is an indecent way to run a democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Apr 01, 2022 10:41pm
Shame on oppostion and people who support those.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 01, 2022 10:42pm
In any civilized country govt controls army. But....
Reply Recommend 0
World Wants to Know!
Apr 01, 2022 10:43pm
so the US trick didnt work, so changing strategy. Lets see who wins in this game IK or Opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Apr 01, 2022 10:47pm
When you have constitution, why you taking advice from establishment?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 01, 2022 10:48pm
this is Absolutely not reaction but if nation stands with you than you don't need to worry. We will make you the prime minister again and again and again and again
Reply Recommend 0
Xav_Constantine
Apr 01, 2022 10:49pm
"If we win [in] this [no-confidence] vote, it is a very good idea to go for early elections." That's strange. If you are confident of popular public support, you go to the people and seek their mandate through elections. Why should you win the no-confidence vote for that, that too with dozens who have defected already for all practical purposes? Imran Khan knows he won only because of 'same page' support. Put Modi in the same place & he'd go to polls in a heartbeat.
Reply Recommend 0
Nirmal
Apr 01, 2022 10:49pm
Please sir we don't care anymore just face no trust motion and leave
Reply Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Apr 01, 2022 10:49pm
And the whining goes on....
Reply Recommend 0
pew
Apr 01, 2022 10:51pm
same decade....same generation....same options....same decision ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dil
Apr 01, 2022 10:51pm
I am glad he is vocal and exposing this conspiracy since in the past common ppl got to know much later and damage was done.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Zaman
Apr 01, 2022 10:51pm
you guys are fail to gasp reality
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 01, 2022 10:51pm
@Hwh , but in India it never happens so why in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 01, 2022 10:52pm
Wow, the establishment is standing with the corrupt! Finally cat is out of the bag!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 01, 2022 10:52pm
I was not worried about PM IKN When PTI and allies abandoned him, When foreign conspiracy was hatched to assassinate him. When allegedly US interfere with our political process I got worried when establishment warned him. IKN, you are done, please start packing .
Reply Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Apr 01, 2022 10:52pm
Just tell me why establishment gave options.Who are they to dictate PM of democratic (sic) country.Can this happen in India or US ? This shows the Govt is governed by Establishment at mercy.So better quit
Reply Recommend 0
SR
Apr 01, 2022 10:52pm
He used to bristle that he’s “selected”. Now he openly implied that. Incredible!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 01, 2022 10:53pm
@Hwh , and it is standing with the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 01, 2022 10:53pm
@Jamil Ahmed, GB staged all this to impose his will!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 01, 2022 10:54pm
@M. Emad, in your Bangladesh how prime minister gives interview?
Reply Recommend 0
Stable Genius
Apr 01, 2022 10:54pm
What a loose cannon!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 01, 2022 10:55pm
@Sanju, yes Khan learn quickly from Modi the biggest drama queen of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 01, 2022 10:55pm
@Me, and join Nawaz Sharif lol?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 01, 2022 10:56pm
I am surprised, COS gave three options to PM Imran Khan, obviously, after having meetings with opposition parties. This is very strange, as COS has always said that the army is neutral and supports democracy, so why he would do such things knowingly that the previous governments and their leaders have openly criticised army and have been involved in money laundering cases. I find it all fishy, but based on the past history, anything is possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 01, 2022 10:56pm
Guys don’t worry , IKN will win the vote if no confidence. In a few days a barrage of U-
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 01, 2022 10:57pm
@Me, yea bring back zardari, shareef and mulana and complete the destruction of the country
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 01, 2022 10:58pm
That's means, get lots.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Apr 01, 2022 10:59pm
There should be early elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 01, 2022 11:00pm
IK & PAKISTAN : You are playing well and going great !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Apr 01, 2022 11:01pm
In Pakistan all the prime ministers were hooted and booted no one were respected
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 01, 2022 11:01pm
@M. Emad, Different Page. Different Book.... prove that he is threaten that why all tune change.
Reply Recommend 0
Murad Mahal
Apr 01, 2022 11:03pm
Once again Imran Khan thinks I am a child who he can fool. Grow up man; I read Dawn I am grown up and understand every side of equation. You can keep on bringing up new stories and play your cards at your whim. Listen to your masters and obey them.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Apr 01, 2022 11:04pm
Modi is a mass murderer. He murdered thousands of people in Gujarat India. His Visa was denied by US. Now Modi is in power and US is allowing him to visit. So where the drama is going? Modi and US is the biggest drama and master of all drama queen.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 01, 2022 11:07pm
In three and a half years, Imran khan have galvanized its support from the US through Saudi Arabia! A different ball game! Be an ANTI in public and PRO in private!
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 01, 2022 11:10pm
At least he has consulted his masters and they have given him clear options.
Reply Recommend 0
Touhidur
Apr 01, 2022 11:11pm
Is Pakistan military state? Imran is honest and brave person . The vicious cycle never rectify themselves. Pakistan never get such kind of person .
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 01, 2022 11:11pm
Putting all the institutions at stake and making mockery of constitution
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Apr 01, 2022 11:11pm
Establishment must be pulling their hair by making you P.M.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 01, 2022 11:12pm
Blame others but yourself. If PTI MNA’s defected, who’s fault is it? If PTI had gathered Lota’s in their leadership, who is responsible for it? If the governments performance is bad in past 4 years, who is responsible for it? Look in the mirror please. Stop the drama for collet sympathies.
Reply Recommend 0

