DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2022

Pakistan dismiss fiery David Warner after pitch row, Australia eye big lead in final Test

AFP | ReutersPublished March 24, 2022 - Updated March 24, 2022 01:37pm
Australia's David Warner is bowled out by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (not pictured) during the fourth day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. — AFP
Australia's David Warner is bowled out by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (not pictured) during the fourth day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. — AFP

David Warner hit a stroke-filled half-century as he and opening partner Usman Khawaja put Australia in firm control of the deciding third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore on Thursday.

Warner was later bowled and embroiled in a pitch row as Australia reached 97-1 at lunch.

At the break, Khawaja was on 44 and Marnus Labuschagne yet to score as visitors added 86 runs in the session after resuming at 11 without loss.

Australia have an overall lead of 220 with nine wickets intact after scoring 391 in their first innings. Pakistan were dismissed for 268 in reply.

Looking for quick runs to bolster their chances of a series-clinching victory, Warner opened with three boundaries in the second over of the day against pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He reached his 34th Test half-century in 123 minutes before left-armer Shaheen uprooted his off-stump on 51 with a quicker delivery that seamed away.

Warner's knock included six fours and a six, but his stay at the wicket also saw some controversy.

Umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza suggested Warner, batting out of his crease, was encroaching on to an area of the pitch which could scuff and help spinners later in the match.

He removed his helmet and gloves before being involved in animated conversation with the umpires and Pakistan captain Babar Azam also joined the discussion, pointing to the area that Warner was allegedly damaging.

Play resumed after a few minutes without any formal warning being given.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

The series is tied at 0-0 after Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi were drawn.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 24, 2022 01:18pm
What a beauty?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

24 Mar, 2022

Mental health

SOUND mental health eludes far too many Pakistanis. Statistics tell us that every fifth person living in this...
Taxing challenge
24 Mar, 2022

Taxing challenge

Govt must ensure that any increase in revenue collection through personal income taxes is done by increasing their progressivity.
24 Mar, 2022

World TB Day

ONE may well mistake it for some other respiratory illness — even Covid-19 at a time when the pandemic still...
Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...