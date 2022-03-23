DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

Pakistan dismissed for 268 in reply to Australia's 391

AFPPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 06:21pm
Babar Azam (2R) plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. —AFP
Babar Azam (2R) plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. —AFP
Pakistan's Azhar Ali (L) speaks with teammate Abdullah Shafique during the third day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Azhar Ali (L) speaks with teammate Abdullah Shafique during the third day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP

Pakistan were bowled out for 268 in their first innings on the third day of the third and deciding Test in Lahore on Wednesday, in reply to Australia's 391.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins finished with 5-56 and pace partner Mitchell Starc took 4-33 as Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for just 98 runs, giving the visitors a lead of 123.

Opener Abdullah Shafique (81), Azhar Ali (78), and Babar Azam (67) were the main run-scorers for Pakistan.

Australia were once again sloppy in the field as Steve Smith failed to catch Azam off spinner Nathan Lyon when Pakistan's dangerman was on 20.

Pakistan, resuming at 90-1, reached 159 at lunch without losing any more wickets but the second session saw Australia dismiss Abdullah Shafique (81) and Azhar (78) in the space of 44 runs.

Lyon got rid of in-form Shafique in the fifth over after lunch when he forced an edge for wicketkeeper Alex Carey to take the catch.

Umpire Aleem Dar ruled not out but skipper Pat Cummins successfully reviewed the decision in Australia's favour.

Shafique, who hit a century in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, batted for 323 minutes, hitting 11 boundaries.

Azhar, who put on an invaluable 150-run stand for the second wicket with Shafique, completed 7,000 runs in his 94th Test when he reached 74.

He is the 54th batsman and fifth from Pakistan to score 7,000-plus runs in Test cricket.

Australia took the second new ball after 80 overs with the total on 191-2 and seven overs later Cummins held on to a sharp caught-and-bowled chance to dismiss Azhar.

Azhar batted for 337 minutes, hitting seven boundaries and a six in his 35th Test half-century.

In the morning session, Australia toiled hard and could have had some reward in the last over before lunch when Azhar, on 62, edged leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, but Smith at slip failed to hold on to the sharp chance.

Australia's first Test series in Pakistan for 24 years because of security fears has been marred by flat pitches where the bat has dominated the ball.

The first two Tests of the series — the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 — were drawn.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anila
Mar 23, 2022 05:24pm
I last watched them 244/3 and now I just heard that Pakistan is all out 268. Only we can do such things regularily.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Kiani
Mar 23, 2022 05:26pm
What was Hassan Ali doing in this match? No performance in this test series so far and still in playing eleven. We could have played an extra batsman instead of him.
Reply Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Mar 23, 2022 05:45pm
Pakistan on the verge of defeat. Fine bowling by skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc restricted Pakistan total to 268. No hope of survival
Reply Recommend 0
Jk
Mar 23, 2022 05:47pm
For 4 runs 5 wickets!
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Mar 23, 2022 07:23pm
Hassan Ali and Fawad Alam are just there to keep seats warm.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...
Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...