Two die in fuel queues as Sri Lanka grapples with shortages

AFPPublished March 21, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 09:34am
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil due to shortage of domestic gas as a result of country's economic crisis, in Colombo on March 18, 2022. — Reuters
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil due to shortage of domestic gas as a result of country's economic crisis, in Colombo on March 18, 2022. — Reuters

COLOMBO: At least two people in Sri Lanka died while waiting in long queues for fuel, officials said on Sunday, as widespread shortages cause misery and hardship across the island nation.

Sri Lanka is battling the worst economic crisis in its history as an independent nation, with a lack of foreign exchange to purchase vital imports shrinking the supply of essential goods.

Motorists are forced to wait hours outside gas stations for petrol and the government has imposed rolling blackouts as power utilities are unable to pay for enough foreign oil to meet demand. Police said a 70-year-old man who was standing in line to buy gasoline collapsed and died at a filling station on the outskirts of the capital Colombo on Sunday.

It was the second such death in as many days, after another elderly man collapsed in Kandy while waiting for kerosene oil to use as cooking fuel, police in the city confirmed.

Local media reports said multiple women standing in the hot sun to buy cooking gas had fainted at several locations across the island over the weekend.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022

