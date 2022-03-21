DAWN.COM Logo

Rafael Nadal outlasts Alcaraz to set up final with Fritz

AgenciesPublished March 21, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 10:54am
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in their BNP Paribas Open semi-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.—Reuters
INDIAN WELLS: Rafael Nadal faced down the future and emerged victorious, outlasting Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday night to book a title clash with American Taylor Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open.

The 21-time major champion threw his head back, smiled and raised both arms in triumph after escaping an aggressive Alcaraz. The 18-year-old never appeared rattled playing his vaunted countryman, who had the crowd, a 17-year advantage in age and loads of experience in his favour.

“He has all the ingredients to become an amazing champion,” Nadal said. “I don’t have many doubts that he will be great. He is already, by the way.”

Nadal, who claimed a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, improved to 20-0 in 2022.

If Nadal beats Fritz, he will tie Novak Djokovic for the most Masters 1000 titles in ATP history with 37.

The 24-year-old Fritz, ranked 20th in the world, ended Andrey Rublev’s 13-match ATP winning streak with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the world number seven in the other semi-final.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022

