Seven killed, 12 injured in Dera road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least seven people were killed and 12 others injured in two separate road accidents here on Thursday.

An official of Rescue 1122 said that a van carrying people belonging to Paharpur tehsil collided with a car near Chahkan on Tank Road. As a result, five people died and 12 others sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the DHQ hospital, Dera. The van passengers were on their way to attend urs of Darbar Attal Sharif, Kulachi.

The deceased were identified as Kamran Arain, 18, son of Abdul Hakim, and Ghulam Yaseen Baloch, Irfan Baloch and Mohammad Asif Baloch, sons of Ibrahim, all residents of Laar village in Paharpur tehsil.

Haji Banut Khan Mehsud of Sarokai, president of South Waziristan Contractors Union, was referred to Islamabad due to his critical condition, but he also succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Noor Hassan Mehsud, son of Banut Khan Mehsud, was among the 12 persons who were injured in the accident. Also in the day, two cousins Abdul Ghayyur and Basharat, residents of Musazai, were killed in an accident on Dera Road at Kulachi Morr.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified car.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Taro Khan Betani was killed and two others were injured when gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a rickshaw near Bannu Adda in Cantt police station limits.

