Today's Paper | March 15, 2022

ATC grants bail to journalist Mohsin Baig

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 15, 2022 - Updated March 15, 2022 10:46am
Police officers escort mediaperson Mohsin Baig (C) for his court appearance, in Islamabad on Feb 16, 2022. — AP
Police officers escort mediaperson Mohsin Baig (C) for his court appearance, in Islamabad on Feb 16, 2022. — AP

ISLAMABAD: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to media personality Mohsin Jameel Baig.

ATC Judge Mohammad Ali Warriach accepted the bail petition against Rs500,000 surety bonds.

The case was registered against Baig at Margalla police station following a raid by an FIA team at his residence in Sector F-8/4 of Islamabad, during which Baig had allegedly shot at and roughed up members of the agency’s team.

Subsequently, the local police invoked section of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) as well as sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIA, the raid was conducted on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed, who had registered an FIR against Baig at a cybercrime reporting centre of the agency in Lahore.

The FIR said Baig had indulged in character assassination of Saeed by using “immoral and abusive language” in a TV talk show.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2022

