Govt defers complaint against judge who declared raid on Mohsin Baig’s house 'illegal'

Malik AsadPublished February 19, 2022 - Updated February 19, 2022 01:23pm

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to defer the filing of a complaint against an Islamabad additional district and sessions judge for allegedly giving a biased judgement in a matter relating to the detention of media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig on the complaint of federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed.

Mr Baig was arrested earlier this week in a raid conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a complaint filed by Mr Saeed.

The judge declared the raid on Mr Baig’s house “illegal” and asked Islamabad’s inspector general of police to take action against the station house officer of Margalla police station, adding that an FIR should be lodged if any application was submitted by a family member of Mr Baig.

A senior government official privy to developments confirmed that filing of the complaint against the judge had been deferred.

He said that since the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had taken cognisance of the cases registered against Mr Baig and the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had also extended his physical remand, the government would prefer to see the outcome of those proceedings.

The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA), meanwhile, issued a statement on Friday, asking the authorities to refrain from taking action against the judge.

It stated that the judge had authored the order in accordance with the law. “Is the judge supposed to pass orders according to the whims of the government?”

During the hearing, the IHC chief justice directed the deputy commissioner of Islamabad to visit the lock-up to ascertain the veracity of allegations of torture of Mr Baig. Chief Justice Athar Minallah also sought a report from the inspector general of Islamabad in this regard.

Mr Baig’s wife and the Journalists Defence Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council had challenged the FIRs registered by the Cyber Crimes Wing and the Margalla police station under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and Anti-Terrorism Act, respectively.

During the hearing, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, the counsel for Mr Baig’s spouse, contended that the petitioner had been denied access to a lawyer of choice. He also alleged that the petitioner’s husband was manhandled and physically harmed while he was in custody of the Margalla police station.

“It is noted that no accused, regardless of the gravity of the alleged offence, can be treated otherwise than in accordance with law, let alone being subjected to physical harm. Arrest of an accused in a criminal case merely deprives the latter from enjoying the right to freedom of movement guaranteed under Article 15 of the Constitution,” the order said.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned till Feb 21.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2022

F Khan
Feb 19, 2022 08:53am
Fascist government. Vengeful and egoistic PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrash
Feb 19, 2022 08:57am
Fascist government
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Feb 19, 2022 09:14am
Whenever you hear the name of Lateef Khosa you should be sure that he must be defending some thug.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Feb 19, 2022 09:53am
Anyway, this was the most stupid idea by this most stpuid govt. And that is saying something. Clueless Niazi is an embarrassment for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Feb 19, 2022 09:55am
How petty and sensitive is imran when the spotlight is turned to him. The court should punish the person who ordered such goonish acts of this tabahi sarkar
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Feb 19, 2022 10:27am
All drama to be consumed by general public. Law only for elites in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Feb 19, 2022 11:31am
How pathetic, so who is blackmailing the judiciary and judges - Imran Khan of course - why?
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Feb 19, 2022 12:49pm
Imran Khan is the WORST prime minister in the history of Pakistan. He is destroying this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Feb 19, 2022 12:50pm
@Jokhio, so true .
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Feb 19, 2022 12:51pm
Complaint against the judge is proving thay smoke is for nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Feb 19, 2022 12:52pm
The real face of PTI & Imran Khan....they can't digest criticism...
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Feb 19, 2022 12:53pm
Hope IHC takes notice of this kind of act of PTI Govt and order arrest of minister involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Feb 19, 2022 01:00pm
Seems Imran Niazi govt., is taking mad ctions before departing from office.
Reply Recommend 0
ali khan
Feb 19, 2022 01:05pm
So it seems that its fine for people to fire guns at police officers. What rules and law is this?
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Feb 19, 2022 01:14pm
@ali khan, Being a police officer doesn't give him to right to conduct illegal raids against a citizen. In the case of illegal raid, Mohsin Baig was defending himself. Would you be okay if police came to your house and conducted a robbery?
Reply Recommend 0
SAM2
Feb 19, 2022 01:18pm
Fascist state
Reply Recommend 0

