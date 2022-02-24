Security forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists during an operation in the Hamzoni area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military's media affairs wing said.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence to terrorists in the area.

During an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed, the ISPR added.

The killed militants were identified as Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem, the ISPR said, adding that they were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings and kidnappings for ransom.

Weapons, ammunition and other equipment, including submachine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds, were seized from the killed terrorists, according to the ISPR.

It said "locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for eliminating the menace of terrorism."

Separately, security forces killed one terrorist during an intelligence-based operation conducted in Balochistan's Sambaza area to apprehend Tehreek-i-Taliban militants, the ISPR said.

It added that the operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of a hideout of terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from the province into adjacent tribal districts.

Once the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists, who were hiding in a cave, tried to flee and opened indiscriminate fire, the ISPR said, adding that one of the terrorists was killed in a heavy exchange of fire with security forces.

"In the process, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered," the ISPR said. The terrorists, it added, planned to use these arms and ammunition against security forces.

"Operations to eliminate [the] perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace and stability" of the country, the military's media affairs wing said.

A day ago, ten terrorists were killed in the province's Hoshab area after security forces had conducted an operation to "apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan".

The ISPR said the operation was conducted based on information regarding the presence of the terrorists’ camp and hideout. It added that the militants were involved in recent firing incidents and attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni.