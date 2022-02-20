Dawn Logo

SZMCH doctors reattach minor girl’s severed hand

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished February 20, 2022 - Updated February 20, 2022 11:09am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A team of the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) surgeons on Saturday successfully reattached the severed hand of a seven-year-old girl with her wrist in a five-hour-long Surgery.

As per the hospital administration, seven-year-old Faryal, a resident of Iqbalabad, was playing near an electric fodder-cutter when her mother inadvertently switched it on. As a result, Faryal’s hand got struck in the machine and was severed.

The girl was immediately shifted to the SZMCH emergency ward where a team of orthopedic surgeons, including Dr Naseer Ahmed, Dr Hafiz Irfan Yaseen, Dr Mohsin Bilal, Dr Shahnawaz Ahmed, Dr Asghar Ali and Dr Asad Munir operated upon her.

After a five-hour complicated surgery, the doctors succeeded in reattaching the minor girl’s hand with her wrist.

The doctors say Faryal will be able to move her hand normally after recovery.

The girl’s parents lauded the doctors for successfully conducting the complicated surgery and saving their daughter’s limb.

SZMCH Principal Prof Dr Tariq Ahmed also appreciated the doctors of the orthopedic department.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2022

Taimoor
Feb 20, 2022 12:08pm
Hats off to the doctors.
