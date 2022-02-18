Nation doesn't trust those trying to bring no-trust motion against govt: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday hit out at opposition parties, saying "those attempting to bring a no-trust motion against the government do not even have the trust of their families and nation".

The minister's remarks come a day after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz made another statement regarding the opposition's planned no-confidence motion, in which she termed the move was a "risk that should be taken" because Prime Minister Imran Khan was "on his last legs".

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also announced last week that the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and would contact the PTI government's allies in the centre for this purpose.

In an apparent response to the opposition's repeated warnings to the government, Chaudhry, while addressing a gathering in Pind Dadan Khan today, said opposition members must return the "public money they acquired through corruption".

"Nawaz Sharif told a lie and left the country, and now his daughter is visiting courts on a daily basis while her father and brothers are not returning to the country," said the minister.

The minister accused Shehbaz Sharif of using delaying tactics in indictment proceedings against him. "Billions of rupees have been recovered from bank accounts of peons of sugar mills owned by Sharif brothers and the PML-N leaders have to face the court of law in this connection."

Castigating PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry said the JUI-F believed it could topple the government by gathering students of seminaries. "You need to work hard, get public support and then bring about revolution. It requires a hard work to challenge any government and everyone does not have the guts to do that."

He said the politics of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz was on the decline. He referred to the two leaders, saying they must contest mayoral elections in Punjab to "determine their actual popularity".

He reiterated that opposition leaders would not be able to escape the accountability process.

He said the measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan would result in the provision of gas to most parts of Punjab, which were earlier deprived of the important resource in the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

The minister claimed that Imran Khan was the first prime minister in the history of Pakistan who was taking practical measures to help the poor.

Chaudhry stressed that Imran Khan would once again emerge victorious in the general elections of 2023.